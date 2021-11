The first big domino of the Red Sox offseason fell over the weekend with J.D. Martinez declining to use his opt-out clause in order to hit the open market, instead remaining under contract through the 2022 season. He could still be traded, of course, but at this point it seems like he is sticking around for next season to hit in the middle of this lineup. With that in mind, it’s worth zooming in on his season a bit and looking at some of the peaks and valleys from his 2021.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO