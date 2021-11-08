President Biden honors Milwaukee Bucks at White House

The 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks met with the president at the White House Monday afternoon.

President Joe Biden honored the team for winning the 2021 NBA Championship.

"It's an honor to host the 2021 NBA Champs, the Milwaukee Bucks,” said President Biden.

It's a common tradition that championship winning teams in major sports like the WNBA, NCAA Football/Basketball, NBA, NFL, NHL and more will get the opportunity to visit the president at the White House.

Biden also gave several stories about his Bucks ties, such as his friendship with former owner Sen. Herb Kohl. Biden also jokes about high school rivalries in Delaware with fellow native Donte DiVincenzo.

He was followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo who delivered an inspiring speech about overcoming odds.

"Believe in your dreams. You can accomplish great things in life. Man, like I said, I've done that my whole life and now I'm in the White House,” Antetokounmpo said.

The team wasn't alone visiting the White House.

“The first thing I said to myself was wow. This is the first time I’ve ever walked into the White House. I’ve never taken a tour and I’ve been in politics for a very long time, but this was extremely surreal,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Shortly after the ceremony, TMJ4 News caught up with Crowley and Alex Lasry, Senior Vice President within the Bucks organization.

Crowley, who grew up on Milwaukee’s north side says his first White House visit meant a lot.

“Being that kid from 23rd and Burleigh, coming from 53206, Giannis spoke to this as well,” Crowley said. “You have to keep dreaming and when you work toward your dreams it can come true.”

Lasry is already very familiar with the White House. He worked within its office of public engagement during the Barack Obama administration. He says it was cool seeing his old desk and colleagues.

"Being able to come back to the white house was a great experience. Seeing some old friends and it was a really fun day capped off with a great ceremony,” he said.

Lasry said it was a fun time both the team, and state leaders hope to recreate in 2022.

You can watch the visit below:

On Sunday, Giannis posted a video of him practicing what he would say before he meets the Commander in Chief.

"Mister President. How are you doing Mister President,' Giannis said in the video posted to Instagram.

