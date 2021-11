Bioware finally delivered the goods. The developer showed off artwork from the next game in the Mass Effect series today as one of its final ways of celebrating N7 Day, also known as Mass Effect Day. Not too much can be gleaned from the new image, which you can check out below. A new vehicle, with “SFX” painted on the side, looks to have landed on a planet, moon, asteroid, or another type of celestial body. Its crew — with definitely a krogan, a turian, and two other humanoid figures — looks to be on its way to investigate a crater. The image is available for download if you want to give it a good ol’ zoom and enhance yourself to find any more clues or easter eggs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO