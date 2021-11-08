CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch on Monday: Will Smith gets in the Best Shape of My Life on new YouTube series

By EW Staff
EW.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Blind Auditions, Battles, and Knockouts behind us, now it's time for the live shows to begin, as the top 20 go head to head — er, voice to voice. Team Kelly has what seems to be a frontrunner in the group Boy Named Tom, but don't count out eight-time...

ew.com

EW.com

What to Watch on Monday: Judge Judy holds court once again on new show Judy Justice

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Judy Sheindlin may have a new set, a new (burgundy!) robe, and three new sidekicks — but she's still serving up plenty of original-recipe sass on Judy Justice. "You want this face to believe that?" she bellows at one defendant. "If you're going to be a liar, be a consistent liar," she scolds another. The cases are on par with the peculiar pettiness fans are used to watching Judge Judy adjudicate (road rage at the car wash! a melee over a borrowed microphone!) and Her Honor still has precisely zero patience for any "editorializing" by the plaintiff or defendant. (Expect a lot of shushing.) Law clerk and "legal analyst" Sara Rose — who is also Sheindlin's granddaughter — essentially gets paid to sit quietly for the majority of the episode, though she does join the judge in chambers after each case for a quick debrief. (Grandma does most of the talking, to be honest.) Official court stenographer Wendy Kumar is also a mostly-silent presence, but she is called upon occasionally to read back transcripts of the testimony. Judge Judy fans were distressed to see that Sheindlin's longtime bailiff, Officer Byrd, did not make the leap to Judy Justice, but his replacement, Kevin Rasco, seems like a perfectly nice gentleman. Will he ultimately become a fan favorite, too? To quote Judge Sheindlin herself, "I don't answer questions!" —Kristen Baldwin.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Adele: One Night Only Concert: Which Performances Were Your Favorite?

CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday offered everyone a front row seat to one helluva Adele concert. Which of the Adele: One Night Only performances were your favorite? And which of her new songs tops your play list? Marking the British Grammy winner’s first primetime concert since 2015’s Adele: Live in New York City, which aired on NBC, CBS’ One Night Only was held at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, offering a picturesque panorama to accompany the oft-soaring tunes. The audience members on hand for the very special concert included Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Tyler Perry, James Corden,...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Watch Adele perform for Lizzo and chat with Oprah for One Night Only special on CBS

Adele promises to keep things elegant, but with a "load of filthy jokes" thrown in for extra fun. In this exclusive preview for the upcoming CBS special Adele One Night Only, the 15-time Grammy winner explains why she chose to make her "comeback" in front of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. The special is a walk-up to the release of 30, Adele's first album in six years.
CELEBRITIES
WSVN-TV

Will Smith discusses suicide in new YouTube series trailer

(CNN) — Will Smith is opening up about his mental health journey for his forthcoming YouTube docuseries, even discussing contemplating suicide in the series trailer. In the clip posted to his YouTube account Friday for the six-part unscripted series, “Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life,” the Hollywood star is seen at a table surrounded by family members, including his children, Trey, Jaden and Willow.
TV & VIDEOS
thepostathens.com

Existential Binge-Watching: Some of the best YouTube channels to binge-watch

Although it seems to often be overlooked when searching for something to binge-watch, YouTube has always had an astronomical selection of different content creators and channels to choose from. Sometimes it’s easy to get overwhelmed in the abyss that is the recommended section, but you’re bound to find a couple channels that emerge as reliable clicks for a quick video or two or for longer sit downs to unwind after a stressful day.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hypefresh.co

Will Smith Details Suicidal Thoughts In “Best Shape Of My Life” Docuseries

Will Smith, The Freshest Prince of Bel-Air is opening up about his struggles with mental health on new Youtube Original docuseries, “The Best Shape Of My Life.”. Born September 25, 1968, Smith falls under the star sign, Libra. Libras are gentle beings, but mighty. Libras have soft shells and tend to internalize things. There is a balancing scale for sure in his situation, balancing his family life and his business life. Though his business endeavors are all flawless, his home life isn’t reflective of a healthy environment.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

How To Watch ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Season 10 Premiere Early

The My 600-Lb. Life Season 10 Premiere airs tonight and there is a way you can watch it early. Having trouble waiting till the new episode airs tonight? Seeing spoilers in fan groups and wanting to watch the episode before you accidentally read a spoiler? Keep reading and we’ll explain how to watch the Season 10 Premiere of My 600-Lb. Life early.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch this Weekend: Taylor Swift and Jonathan Majors take Saturday Night Live

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Anchorman alums Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd have reteamed for a new project that explores the limits — and far beyond — of psychiatrist and patient. Based on Joe Nocera's Wondery podcast of the same name and directed by Michael Showalter, the dark comedy-drama delves into the co-dependent relationship between textile-company owner Marty Markowitz (Ferrell) and his charismatic psychiatrist, Ike Herschkopf (Rudd). After one thing spirals into another, Ike winds up running Marty's life, right down to his company and his finances. "It's a friendship and a patient-and-doctor relationship that just got out of control," sums up Rudd. "When, how, and why—those answers are up for debate." Deadpans Ferrell: "It's a combination of Thelma and Louise meet Butch and Sundance meet Turner and Hooch." —Dan Snierson.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Will Smith Drops Trailer for Fitness Journey Docuseries 'The Best Shape of My Life'

Will Smith has officially released the trailer for his latest YouTube docuseries, The Best Shape Of My Life. Earlier this year, Smith took to Instagram to post a candid photo of himself in the “worst shape of his life.” Since the post, Smith has embarked on a journey to lose weight and document his commitment along the way. Smith has said that he was inspired by other celebrities including Anthony Anderson, Dr. Dre, and Marlon Wayans on doing the “Big Willie Challenge.” Throughout the year, Smith has updated his social media channels with his progress, sharing with fans of his new workouts.
TV & VIDEOS
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Monday: Investigation Discovery series on serial killer Ed Kemper

The Co-Ed Killer: Mind of a Monster (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - “Mind of a Monster” takes a three-part look at serial killer Ed Kemper. Kemper (featured prominently in the Netflix series “Mindhunter”) appared to be a gentle giant who offered rides to young female hitchhikers near the college campus where his mother worked, but behind the charming smile lurked a perverted monster. This documentary style special features recorded audio confessions that reveal the dark fantasies behind one of America’s most notorious serial killers. All three parts of the series air tonight. ID has also launched a “Mind of a Monster” companion podcast that explores Kemper and Herbert Mullin, a serial killer operating at the same time as Kemper and in the same area of Santa Cruz, California.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

‘I had to watch it with my therapist’: when real-life horrors get turned into TV

The dark new drama The Shrink Next Door tells an almost unbelievable story. Almost, of course, because it actually happened. In 1980s New York, wealthy businessman Martin “Marty” Markowitz fell under the spell of his psychiatrist Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, who manipulated Marty into giving him his house, handing over his business and cutting off his family for almost 30 years. In an adaptation penned by one of Succession’s writers, Georgia Pritchett, Will Ferrell plays the patient whom many assumed was the handyman in his own home, while Paul Rudd is the smarmy shrink turned cuckoo in the nest.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Squid Game creator reveals alternate ending, hopes to 'go beyond' expectations in season 2

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of Squid Game. Netflix's Squid Game almost ended very differently. The massively popular Korean survival drama concluded its buzzy first season with Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae), deciding not to get on a plane to see his daughter; instead he turned around on the jet bridge to seek revenge on the sadistic game that almost cost him his life along with the other 455 contestants who died. But Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals that there was an alternate season 1 ending in which Gi-hun's life-altering choice swung in the opposite direction.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch on Wednesday: Luke Bryan takes the reins for 2021 CMA Awards

The idea of "passing" is one of those cultural phenomena that one has to see for themselves to really understand. Watching this film through the viewpoint of Tessa Thompson's character Irene, we become endlessly fascinated with the audacity of Clare (Ruth Negga) to attempt living as a white person, almost daring her knowing Black peers to keep her secret. The provocative Sundance breakout is one to watch this awards season, with Thompson and Negga being one of the year's most intoxicating on-screen pairings. Quite the debut film for actress turned director Rebecca Hall. —M.J.
MOVIES
EW.com

What to Watch on Thursday: Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy stage another explosive crossover

Get ready to see Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale in a whole new light. She stars in this six-episode drama based on the novel by Daniel Cole as a "fish-out-of-water" American detective constable Lake Edmunds who gets assigned to work a gruesome case in London where six murder victims have been dismembered and sewn into one grotesque body nicknamed "the Ragdoll." Teamed up with disgraced detective Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and newly-promoted DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira), the trio race against the clock to stop more murders from happening — especially since Rose's name appears on the killer's list of targets. —Sydney Bucksbaum.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch on Monday: 6 couples remain as Dancing With the Stars waltzes into semi-finals

It's down to Melora Hardin, Suni Lee, Cody Rigsby, Amanda Kloots, Iman Shumpert, and JoJo Siwa on Dancing With the Stars. Common sense would have you believe it's JoJo's to lose, since she has no less than 5 trillion followers on Instagram and TikTok combined who can vote between swigs of their juice boxes. But common sense doesn't always make its way to the ballroom, and besides — who doesn't like an underdog? In other words, Iman you big lug — we are rooting for you! —Lynette Rice.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘The D’Amelio Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu (TV News Roundup)

Hulu announced that “The D’Amelio Show” has been renewed for a second season. The unscripted series follows social media stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio and their parents Marc and Heidi as the family navigates the transition from a normal life into overnight celebrity status. Season 1, which debuted Sept. 3, saw the family settle into life in Los Angeles after moving to the city to further their careers after Charli, at 16, and Dixie, at 20, became two of the biggest names on TikTok for their dancing and singing, respectively. “The D’Amelio Show” is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman...
TV SERIES

