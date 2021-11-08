CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran’s ‘= (Equals)’ debuts at number one following ‘SNL’ performance

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran had a pretty eventful weekend following his bout with COVID-19. The singer not only was able to perform as planned on SNL, but his album = (Equals) debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & Saweetie are SNL’s November musical guests

Saturday Night Live returned for its 47th season last month, and they've now revealed the next round of hosts and musical guests for November. Leading the way is Ed Sheeran, who has been cleared to perform after testing positive for COVID in October. "Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine," he wrote in an Instagram post earlier today. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there."
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift to Perform at ‘SNL’ This Month

Ed Sheeran has been cleared from Covid just in time for this weekend’s performance with host Kieran Culkin. Sheeran, who tested positive for COVID-19 the day after he was announced as a performer on Saturday Night Live, has completed his quarantine and has been cleared to appear on this week’s show, Variety reports.
CELEBRITIES
q93fm.com

Ed Sheeran says 'SNL' appearance is "still on," now that he's out of quarantine

Looks like Ed Sheeran will appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend after all. The singer's ability to perform on this weekend's show was unclear after he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 24. But now he writes on Instagram, "I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine."
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Dionne Warwick Talk Show: Ed Sheeran, Dionne Warwick and More - SNL

Dionne Warwick (Ego Nwodim) struggles to interview her celebrity guests Miley Cyrus (Chloe Fineman), Jason Mraz (Kieran Culkin), Ed Sheeran, Post Malone (Pete Davidson) and Dionne Warwick. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3j1IRUk. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes -...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Los Angeles

Ed Sheeran Shares Update After COVID Diagnosis Ahead of ‘SNL' Performance

Ed Sheeran said "all's good" for his upcoming "Saturday Night Live" performance after being in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test late last month. The music superstar shared an update on his condition on TODAY Thursday as he gets ready to fly to New York City to perform on "SNL" this weekend. He shared on Oct. 24 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thepostathens.com

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Equals’ shows maturity in his lyrics but not in his sound

Four years after his last smash hit album, Ed Sheeran came back with his fifth studio album Equals. The album features 14 new tracks including two singles he released during the summer, “Bad Habits,” a hit made for clubbing, and “Shivers,” the next possible “Shape of You.” Both singles dominated the charts for several weeks which isn’t unusual for Sheeran’s singles.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Ed Sheeran's Shivers takes on Adele’s Easy On Me for Number 1

Ed Sheeran is up against Adele once again for this week’s Number 1 single on the Official Chart: First Look, one week after releasing his now chart-topping album = (Equals). Ed’s smash hit Shivers is at the top of today’s first look, but with just 500 chart sales between Shivers and reigning Number 1 Easy On Me by Adele, it’s all to play for.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo Touts The Outcome Of Kieran Culkin’s Potential Ed Sheeran Marriage

Kieran Culkin is the host of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, bringing along musical guest Ed Sheeran to the party. In the warmup to that appearance, Culkin was joined today by cast members Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd to speculate on what the Succession star’s name would be in certain circumstances. Culkin topped them all by mentioning if he married Ed Sheeran, he’d be “Kieran Sheeran.” It gets better. In the second bit, Culkin reveals that there won’t be anyone from the Jersey Shore or any ghosts on this weekend’s show, much to the dismay of Gardner and Redd. So, instant change of plans: there will be ghosts, because ghosts are funny, as Gardner notes. Okay, maybe not. The good news is that Sheeran will be live on the show as planned. The singer-songwriter has been released from Covid-19 quarantine, which threatened to have him perform remotely for this weekend. Check out the promo above.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Pop Fizz: Ed Sheeran’s “Equals” Debuts Almost 30% Lower than Last Release, Adele Single Returns to Number 1

The numbers are in for the week. Ed Sheeran’s “Equals” debuts at number 1 today, but sales are 30% lower than than his last release. “Equals” came in at 123,000 copies sold, vs. “No. 6 Collaborations” project from July 2019 which sold 173,000 copies the week it came out. The latter album had a lot of guest stars, the new one is all Ed.
CELEBRITIES
officialcharts.com

Ed Sheeran’s = racing ahead to Number 1 on Official Albums Chart

Ed Sheeran’s = (Equals) is racing ahead to Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, posting impressive numbers at the halfway stage of the chart week. Already shifting 84,000 chart sales across the weekend, Ed is currently outperforming the rest of the Top 40 combined. Comfortably leading the charge on all fronts – physical sales, downloads and streams - at its current pace, = could overtake Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres to claim the biggest opening week of 2021 so far (101,000 chart sales).
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Ed Sheeran Earns Fourth Number One Album With ‘Equals’

Ed Sheeran has scored his fourth number one album with =. Sheeran’s latest work reportedly moved 118,000 units during its first week. Billboard reports that songs from his album were streamed upwards of 60 million times, accounting for 47,000 sales. Following closely behind, Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy earned the second...
CELEBRITIES
coast1045.com

Check out Ed Sheeran’s performance on NPR‘s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ series

Ed Sheeran appeared as the featured musical guest on the latest edition of NPR‘s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert video series. Sheeran performed a five-song set with a backing band curated by critically acclaimed producer, songwriter, and musical director Adam Blackstone. The 30-year-old Sheeran kicked off the concert with his single...
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Ed Sheeran Performed ‘Shivers’ On SNL And Premiered New Song From His Album

Ed Sheeran was on SNL this past weekend and performed two songs from his latest album, “Equals”. His live appearance almost didn’t happen, however. Just last week he tested positive for COVID but a couple of days later tested negative, which allowed him to perform live instead of recording a performance in quarantine. After seeing Ed live on SNL I’ve come to realize that his shoe game is FIRE. Here he is performing “Shivers” and premiering another single, “Overpass Graffiti.”
MUSIC
Brown Daily Herald

Review: Ed Sheeran’s new album fails to ‘Equal’ his previous records

“I have grown up, I am a father now / Everything has changed but I am still the same somehow.”. The opening lines to Ed Sheeran’s freshly released album ‘=’ (pronounced ‘equals’) effectively encapsulate his new tracks — he has settled down, gotten his life together and “grown up.” Unfortunately, it becomes increasingly clear that his music has not followed the same trajectory as his life. In fact, Sheeran’s fifth studio album peaks with its opening track, “Tides” — the soft-rock beat propels you forward as he fills you in about his life, until it deliberately reaches a literal halt to reflect the lyrics: “Time stops to still / When you are in my arms, it always will.” But it’s all downhill from there.
CELEBRITIES
wxerfm.com

Ed Sheeran turns NYC hotel into English pub to celebrate ‘= (Equals)’

Ed Sheeran celebrated the success of his number-one album, = (Equals), by transforming a New York City hotel into a traditional English pub this past weekend. Ed teamed with Spotify to turn The Bowery Hotel into ‘The Butterfly,’ an English pub with English food and decor, as well as beers inspired by his album. Fans and their families who attended also got to have an ‘English Sunday Roast‘ — a traditional meal that includes roasted meat, roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, gravy and vegetables.
CELEBRITIES

