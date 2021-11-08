30-Minute Grocery Delivery Platforms

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Niko Pajkovic
 7 days ago

Publix Super Market has partnered with grocery delivery platform Instacart to launch Publix Quick Picks. This virtual convenience store allows shoppers to browse and order from a wide array of Publix groceries,...

92.9 WTUG

Warning: Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
#Food Drink#Publix Super Market#Publix Quick Picks#Omnichannel
Tampa Bay Times

Publix groceries can now be delivered in 30 minutes through Instacart

Craving a Pub Sub but don’t want to wait in line? Instacart will deliver one in as fast as 30 minutes, the company announced Thursday. Publix Quick Picks is a new service from Instacart — the grocery delivery app — which serves as a virtual express lane. It allows shoppers to order Publix groceries, including pre-made foods, online or through the app with “Priority Delivery.”
TAMPA, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Now available in Orlando, Publix and Instacart announce virtual convenience store with 30-minute delivery

Forgot the rosemary for the stuffing? Ran out of eggs for the flan? Need another ribeye for an unexpected plus-one? No need to hop in the car. Today, Publix and Instacart announced an expanded offering intended to save your holiday cooking projects. The virtual convenience store — called "Publix Quick Picks" — allows customers to shop items and have them delivered within 30 minutes with Instacart Priority Delivery.
ORLANDO, FL
pymnts

Ultra-Fast Grocery Delivery Companies Expect a Future of Consolidation

Where once consumers were impressed to have groceries delivered to their homes the next day, now online shoppers are expecting quicker and quicker fulfillment. Incumbents and newcomers alike are racing to meet these on-demand expectations. In 2020, FreshDirect launched two-hour delivery in select markets, and in May, Instacart launched a 30-minute delivery feature. Meanwhile, a host of startups are emerging, promising to have groceries at consumers’ doors in as little as 15 or even 10 minutes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Predictive Grocery Delivery Service Jupiter Expands Pilot

Jupiter, a predictive grocery delivery company, has now launched across California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington after a successful pilot in the San Francisco Bay Area. Coming just ahead of Thanksgiving, the expansion boosts the service’s potential customer base more than sevenfold, with the opportunity to reach 11 million-plus households across the western United States.
WLWT 5

Kroger launches Boost, a grocery delivery subscription service

CINCINNATI — "Wow! Well, I just heard about it," Paul Downs said Wednesday. Like most Kroger shoppers, Downs is just starting to learn about the grocery chain's new subscription-based delivery service called Boost. "For $59 customers can place an order for delivery of more than $35 or more, and get...
CINCINNATI, OH
brownstoner.com

Bodegas and Small Groceries Fear Business Impact of Increasing Delivery Apps

This is the third story in amNewYork Metro’s five-part series examining the proliferation of grocery delivery services across the city — and the impact they’re having on residents and brick-and-mortar business owners alike. Quick-commerce grocery delivery services like JOKR, Gorillas and Fridge No More have flooded New York City’s market...
BROOKLYN, NY
TechCrunch

Egyptian on-demand grocery delivery startup Appetito bags $2M pre-Series A

The round, which comes after the company’s $450,000 seed round in April, was led by U.S. and MENA-focused venture capital firm Jedar Capital. Pan-African VC Golden Palm Investments, DFS Lab, some angel investors and family offices also put money into the company. Appetito wants to tackle the inefficiencies in the...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Jokr Grocery Delivery Start-Up Implements Demand Forecasting

Grocery delivery start-up Jokr has partnered with Relex Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions, to implement demand forecasting, replenishment, space planning and workload forecasting across its nearly 100 hubs worldwide. Incorporating the Relex Living Retail Platform into its core operations will boost Jokr’s planning efficiency, reduce inventory and increase...
WWEEK

Japanese Delivery Grocery Store Fulamingo Now Has a Shelf Inside Cargo

For those who snack in industrial Southeast Portland, your hero has returned on its shining, imported horse. International goods store Cargo has dedicated two of its store shelves to carry the nonperishable goods of Fulamingo, a curated Japanese grocery store. Fulamingo announced the good news on its social media account yesterday.
PORTLAND, OR
Supermarket News

Grocery e-commerce platforms evolving to enhance customer experience

Don Swalinski is Vice President of Digital Customer Experience (DCX) at Capgemini Americas. He works with all sectors, applying their industry-specific needs into the CX space. Don’s expertise spans multiple industries, including consumer product and retail, digital manufacturing, electronics and high tech, aerospace and defense, automotive, and media and entertainment, among others. He is based in Orlando, Fla.
The Associated Press

Misfits Market Delivers a Better and More Affordable Grocery Delivery Experience to California

DELANCO, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- Misfits Market, the leading online grocery platform focused on sustainability, affordability, and accessibility, today announced its launch in California, delivering to every zip code – from urban centers, to suburbs, to rural areas – in the state. The nearly 40 million residents of the nation’s largest state now have access to organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, everyday staples, and Misfits Market’s newly launched dairy category, all at up to 40 percent off traditional grocery store prices.
