30-Minute Grocery Delivery Platforms

Where once consumers were impressed to have groceries delivered to their homes the next day, now online shoppers are expecting quicker and quicker fulfillment. Incumbents and newcomers alike are racing to meet these on-demand expectations. In 2020, FreshDirect launched two-hour delivery in select markets, and in May, Instacart launched a 30-minute delivery feature. Meanwhile, a host of startups are emerging, promising to have groceries at consumers’ doors in as little as 15 or even 10 minutes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO