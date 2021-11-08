30-Minute Grocery Delivery Platforms

DELANCO, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- Misfits Market, the leading online grocery platform focused on sustainability, affordability, and accessibility, today announced its launch in California, delivering to every zip code – from urban centers, to suburbs, to rural areas – in the state. The nearly 40 million residents of the nation’s largest state now have access to organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, everyday staples, and Misfits Market’s newly launched dairy category, all at up to 40 percent off traditional grocery store prices.
