Three teens were killed and two others were injured early Sunday in a fiery Missouri car crash, according to police. St. Louis County officers found the car "fully engulfed in flames" just after 4 a.m., according to a statement. The Nissan Maxima hit a tree while driving on the winding Kiefer Creek Road. It was not clear Monday what caused the single-car crash, which remains under investigation.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO