Chicago, IL

Monday Forecast: Temps in mid 60s with mostly sunny conditions

By Tim Joyce
WGN TV
WGN TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Mild and mostly sunny conditions on Monday. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago, Moderate air...

wgntv.com

