‘Mirror’s Edge’ features parkour-themed landscapes, minimalist style

Ahead of Disney+ Day this Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company announced new company-wide promotions and additional content premiering this Friday to kick off the celebration of the Disney+ global community. To thank fans for their support over the past two years, Disney+ subscribers can enjoy special benefits including additional time at Disney Parks around the world, shopDisney deals, access to fan-favorite content, exclusive first-looks on the platform, and more. Fans can also follow along with @DisneyPlus on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram this Friday at 6:00am PT for exciting first looks at upcoming Disney+ movies and series. For those looking to join the Disney+ community, starting today through Sunday, November 14, new and eligible returning subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99.
