Comparison of CDK4/6 Therapies for HR+/HER2- MBC

Gabriel N. Hortobagyi, MD, FACP: The MONALEESA-2 randomized phase 3 trial was a clinical trial that initiated in January 2013 and completed accruing in March 2014. We reported the first progression-free survival data, which was the primary efficacy variable at the ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology Congress] presidential session in 2016 showing highly significant prolongation in progression-free survival for the combination of ribociclib and letrozole compared with the letrozole plus placebo. Five years later, and earlier this year—actually, last month—I presented the overall survival results of the same clinical trial, which had close to 670 patients randomized to the letrozole plus placebo or letrozole plus ribociclib. The overall survival data are equally impressive with a 1-year prolongation of overall survival, with a median overall survival of 51 months for the placebo-plus-letrozole group and 64 months for the ribociclib-and-letrozole group. This represents about a 24% reduction in mortality events, which is a highly significant and highly relevant outcome.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO