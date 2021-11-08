CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comparison of CDK4/6 Therapies for HR+/HER2- MBC

By Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD, Baylor-Sammons Cancer Center
onclive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: To finish up this section on CDK4/6 inhibitors, it’s a challenging question, are these agents all the same? Are there certain patient populations for which you’d be more inclined to recommend one over the other? I find that this is a bit of an evolving area because we...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
onclive.com

HR+/HER2- MBC: CDK4/6 Inhibitors + ET as Frontline Therapy

Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: Sarah, there are other CDK4/6 inhibitors: palbociclib and abemaciclib. Where are we in the first-line data of those? Any new data coming out about them on first or second line?. Sarah Sammons, MD: We’ve been through most of the ribociclib trials. Moving on to abemaciclib, the phase...
HEALTH
onclive.com

CDK4/6 Treatment Selection for HR+/HER2- MBC

Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: I want to know from Gabe and Sarah, we’ve got these new survival data. Does this change your first-line strategy? We may not have all been using ribociclib as our first CDK inhibitor in the first line. What are we all going to do in our practices? Some people say, “We’re going to wait for the other survival data.” Some will say, “I’m going to take the bird in hand.” Gabe, what do you think?
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Updates to MONALEESA-2 Data in HR+ MBC

Gabriel N. Hortobagyi, MD, FACP: The MONALEESA-2 randomized phase 3 trial was a clinical trial that initiated in January 2013 and completed accruing in March 2014. We reported the first progression-free survival data, which was the primary efficacy variable at the ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology Congress] presidential session in 2016 showing highly significant prolongation in progression-free survival for the combination of ribociclib and letrozole compared with the letrozole plus placebo. Five years later, and earlier this year—actually, last month—I presented the overall survival results of the same clinical trial, which had close to 670 patients randomized to the letrozole plus placebo or letrozole plus ribociclib. The overall survival data are equally impressive with a 1-year prolongation of overall survival, with a median overall survival of 51 months for the placebo-plus-letrozole group and 64 months for the ribociclib-and-letrozole group. This represents about a 24% reduction in mortality events, which is a highly significant and highly relevant outcome.
HEALTH
onclive.com

Targeting the PI3K Pathway in HR+/HER2- MBC

Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: Let’s go on to another pathway that we often turn to upon progression on CDK4/6 inhibitors, of course, the PI3 kinase pathway. We have 2 inhibitors, we’ve got alpelisib, we have everolimus. First of all, let’s start with a little bit of an overview of the pathway and what’s going on in that pathway, what targets do we have? Maybe you could start us off with that, Sarah.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
onclive.com

Dr. Marshall on the Potential Utility of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in HER2+ Gastric Cancer

John L. Marshall, MD, discusses the potential utility of trastuzumab deruxtecan in HER2-positive gastric cancer. John L. Marshall, MD, chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, professor, Medicine and Oncology, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University, Director, Otto J. Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancer, discusses the potential utility of fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) in HER2-positive gastric cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Yentz on Unmet Needs in Metastatic RCC

Sarah Elizabeth Yentz, MD, discusses unmet needs in metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Sarah Elizabeth Yentz, MD, clinical assistant professor, University of Michigan Health, medical oncologist, Brighton Center for Specialty Care, Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, discusses unmet needs in metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC). Historically, patients with mRCC received a...
CANCER
onclive.com

Repeat Prognostic Testing in CLL

Anthony Mato, MD, MSCE: We talked a lot about what we do at diagnosis and prior to initial therapy. What’s your take on repeating prognostic testing? And I’ll throw a new question in there. What are your thoughts about performing markers of resistance for people who are on targeted therapies, particularly the BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitors? Is that becoming part of your practice or is that still experimental in your opinion?
HEALTH
onclive.com

Dr. Parker Discusses the Importance of Optimizing Treatment in Multiple Myeloma

Terri Parker, MD, discusses considerations to optimize treatment in multiple myeloma. Terri Parker, MD, assistant professor of medicine (hematology), Yale School of Medicine, assistant medical director, Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, Yale Medicine, Yale New Haven Health, discusses considerations to optimize treatment in multiple myeloma. Many therapeutic options and combination...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
onclive.com

Pembrolizumab/Chemo Not Effective in Extrapulmonary Poorly Differentiated Neuroendocrine Carcinomas

The combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and irinotecan- or paclitaxel-based chemotherapy was not found to be effective in pretreated, biomarker-unselected patients with extrapulmonary poorly differentiated neuroendocrine carcinomas. The combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and irinotecan- or paclitaxel-based chemotherapy was not found to be effective in pretreated, biomarker-unselected patients with extrapulmonary poorly differentiated...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Langer on the Need for Reflex Testing in NSCLC

Corey J. Langer, MD, thoracic oncologist, professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Abramson Cancer Center, discusses the need for reflex testing in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Reflex testing should be standard practice in the metastatic setting for patients with nonsquamous NSCLC, irrespective...
CANCER
onclive.com

PEN-221 Demonstrates Clinical Benefit in Gastrointestinal NETs

The small molecule drug conjugate PEN-221 was generally well tolerated and elicited significant clinical benefit in patients with pretreated gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors. The small molecule drug conjugate PEN-221 was generally well tolerated and elicited significant clinical benefit in patients with pretreated gastrointestinal (GI) neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), according to findings from...
HEALTH
onclive.com

Lanreotide Demonstrates Confirmed Efficacy in Advanced Bronchopulmonary NETs

Lanreotide autogel/depot administered at 120 mg every 28 days may be an appropriate treatment for patients with advanced bronchopulmonary neuroendocrine tumors. Lanreotide autogel/depot (Somatuline Depot) administered at 120 mg every 28 days may be an appropriate treatment for patients with advanced bronchopulmonary (BP) neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), according to results of the phase 3 SPINET trial (NCT02683941) that were presented during the 2021 NANETS Annual Symposium.1.
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Saif Shares Insights on Single-Agent PARP Inhibitors and Combination Therapies for Pancreatic Cancer

Wasif M. Saif, MD, discusses the evolving role of PARP inhibitors and anticipated trends for research in pancreatic cancer. Studies evaluating PARP inhibitors, metabolic agents, and stroma-targeting strategies are contributing to advances in treatment for patients with pancreatic cancer, according to Wasif M. Saif, MD. As strategies veer toward precision medicine approaches, germline genetic testing will be critical, he said.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Mikhael on the Promise of Bispecific Antibodies in Multiple Myeloma

Joseph Mikhael, MD, discusses the promise of bispecific antibodies in multiple myeloma. Joseph Mikhael, MD, professor, Applied Cancer Research and Drug Discovery Division, Translational Genomics Research Institute, affiliate, City of Hope Cancer Center, chief medical officer, International Myeloma Foundation, discusses the promise of bispecific antibodies in multiple myeloma. Novel therapeutic...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Hanna on the Efficacy of Tipifarnib in HRAS-Mutated Head and Neck Cancer

Glenn J. Hanna, MD, discusses promising data reported with tipifarnib in patients with HRAS-mutated head and neck cancer. Glenn J. Hanna, MD, physician, director, Center for Salivary and Rare Head and Neck Cancers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, assistant professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School, discusses promising data reported with tipifarnib in patients with HRAS-mutated head and neck cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Stephens Discusses Optimizing Treatment Selection in CLL

Deborah M. Stephens, DO, director of the CLL and Lymphoma Program, Huntsman Cancer Institute, discusses optimizing treatment selection in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Deborah M. Stephens, DO, director of the CLL and Lymphoma Program, Huntsman Cancer Institute, discusses optimizing treatment selection in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Numerous treatment options are available...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Palmbos on the Role of Chemoimmunotherapy in Bladder Cancer

Phillip Palmbos, MD, PhD, discusses the role of chemoimmunotherapy in patients with bladder cancer. Phillip Palmbos, MD, PhD, assistant professor, University of Michigan Health, discusses the role of chemoimmunotherapy in patients with bladder cancer. The phase 3 JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial (NCT02603432), which examined avelumab (Bavencio) in patients with locally...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Lentzsch on How Patient Age Informs Treatment Decisions in Multiple Myeloma

Suzanne Lentzsch, MD, discusses how patient age informs treatment decisions in multiple myeloma. Suzanne Lentzsch, MD, professor of clinical medicine, director, Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis Program, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University, Columbia University Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, discusses how patient age informs treatment decisions in multiple myeloma.
CANCER
onclive.com

Tidutamab Shows Early Tolerability, Active Immune Profile in Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumors

Tidutamab was found to be well tolerated with a best overall response of stable disease in patients with advanced, well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumors of pancreatic, gastrointestinal, lung and undetermined origin. Tidutamab (previously XmAb18087) was found to be well tolerated with a best overall response of stable disease in patients with advanced,...
CANCER
onclive.com

Telotristat Ethyl Improves Symptoms and Patient Satisfaction in Carcinoid Syndrome

Patients with carcinoid syndrome reported improved symptoms following treatment with telotristat ethyl. Patients with carcinoid syndrome reported improved symptoms following treatment with telotristat ethyl (Xermelo), according to results presented in a poster during the 2021 NANETS Annual Meeting.1. In findings from a survey of 215 patients treated in the RELAX...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy