Are you struggling with dark mornings on your way to work and as the kids head out to school? It’s about to change. With daylight saving time ending Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 a.m., Americans will “fall back” and set their clocks back one hour to standard time. While many motorists will enjoy an extra hour of sleep, they need to be aware of the time change and potential distractions to their normal routine. There are added dangers that can come as a result of a time change, especially behind the wheel.

