Ubisoft Montreal’s Rainbow Six Extraction was among the many games pushed back to 2022 this year, but thankfully, players won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on the game. As previously rumored, Extraction is coming our way in January. It seems Ubisoft is looking to push the game hard, as they’ve also announced a price reduction for the standard edition of the game, to $40, and a “Buddy Pass” system where you can invite up to two friends to play with you for free, even if they don’t own a copy of the game. These new offers got you excited for the game? You can check out over 8 minutes of new gameplay, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO