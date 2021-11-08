How long is the battery life on Beats Fit Pro?

Immerse yourself in music, movies, and games with the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. Designed with Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, these earbuds use gyroscopes and accelerometers to adjust the sound as you turn your head. This technology provides a multi-dimensional experience and makes them ideal to wear for all occasions. Moreover, the Beats Fit Pro includes on-device controls, enabling you to manage music, switch between listening modes, and retrieve calls. Speaking of modes, you’ll receive ANC to pinpoint unwanted external sounds. Or switch to Transparency mode to hear the world around you. All the while, the custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound to motivate your workouts, commutes, and more. Finally, wear these buds all day as the flexible, secure-fit wingtips provide long-lasting comfort and stability without any in-ear irritation.

