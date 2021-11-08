CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

How long is the battery life on Beats Fit Pro?

By Luke Filipowicz
imore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battery life on the Beat Fit Pro is pretty stellar compared to the competition. Each earbud has 6-hours of listening time when at 100%, much like the recently released AirPods 3, but those six hours are with ANC turned on....

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

CNN

Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro: Which Apple earbuds are for you?

The new $199 Beats Fit Pro are essentially Apple’s latest AirPods in everything but name. They have the same active noise cancellation, Transparency mode and Adaptive EQ as the $249 AirPods Pro, and pair just as effortlessly with your Apple devices. More so, they’re $50 cheaper and have a more workout-friendly design.
howtogeek.com

How to Keep Your MacBook Battery Healthy and Extend Its Life

Tim Brookes is a technology writer with more than a decade of experience. He's invested in the Apple ecosystem, with experience covering Macs, iPhones, and iPads for publications like Zapier and MakeUseOf. Read more... The latest Apple Silicon MacBooks get incredible all-day battery life under optimal usage conditions. Battery health...
EDMTunes

Beats Fit Pro EarBuds Offer Affordable Quality And Comfort

In less than a month of the Beats Fit Pro leak, the wearables are in. Beats just announced their earbuds with a flexible wingtip design for $200. Between the Studio Buds and the PowerBeats Pro, which do you find better? The Fit Pro has active noise cancellation, IPX4 water, and sweat resistance, plus seven hours of playback. A top-notch quality in sound should match with a top-notch design. Beats seems to offer that with their latest permanent feature.
hiconsumption.com

Beats’ Fit Pro Earbuds Offer ANC & Make Use of Apple’s Almighty H1 Chip

A couple of weeks removed from Apple announcing their brand new model of AirPods, their subsidiary in Beats has resurfaced with their second pair of true wireless buds released in 2021. Following their ANC-capable Beats Studio Buds, the Los Angeles-based masters of bass look to overtake their mother company with the Beats Fit Pro.
fitnessgizmos.com

Beats Fit Pro Sweat Resistant Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Every athlete knows the importance of investing in a decent pair of sweatproof earbuds. The Beats Fit Pro is worth a look. These are sweat resistant earphones for iOS and Android devices. They come with a microphone built-in and last up to 6 hours on battery. The Beats Fit Pro...
imore.com

Beats ditches the Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro, and Beats EP as Fit Pro earbuds arrive

Beats has discontinued the Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro, and Beats EP products. The news comes on the same day the company announced the new Fit Pro earbuds. Apple-owned Beats has now discontinued three products as it looks to do away with some of the cruft that makes up its unwieldy lineup. As part of the move, the Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro, and Beats EP products have been removed from sale. The move comes on the same day that Beats also announced a new pair of earbuds in the form of the Beats Fit Pro.
iclarified.com

Apple Launches New 'Beats Fit Pro' Wireless Earbuds

Apple today announced Beats Fit Pro, new wireless earbuds with a wingtip design that are designed for an active lifestyle. With its incredibly secure and comfortable fit, Beats Fit Pro represents a breakthrough in all-day fitness earphones, while delivering three listening modes, auto play/pause, sweat- and water-resistant earbuds (IPX4)1 and all the magical features enabled by the Apple H1 chip.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ANC
Gadget Flow

Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds support Spatial Audio technology with dynamic head tracking

Immerse yourself in music, movies, and games with the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. Designed with Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, these earbuds use gyroscopes and accelerometers to adjust the sound as you turn your head. This technology provides a multi-dimensional experience and makes them ideal to wear for all occasions. Moreover, the Beats Fit Pro includes on-device controls, enabling you to manage music, switch between listening modes, and retrieve calls. Speaking of modes, you’ll receive ANC to pinpoint unwanted external sounds. Or switch to Transparency mode to hear the world around you. All the while, the custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound to motivate your workouts, commutes, and more. Finally, wear these buds all day as the flexible, secure-fit wingtips provide long-lasting comfort and stability without any in-ear irritation.
wccftech.com

Beats Fit Pro Offers All The Conveniences of the AirPods With H1 Chip Along With ANC and Much More

Apple's Beats brand has seen fit to announce its new Beats Fit Pro earbuds today after being referenced in iOS 15.1. Apple's new wireless earbuds are equipped with active noise cancellation and its new H1 chip which we will talk about later on. Other than this, the wireless earbuds are oriented towards the fitness market. Scroll down to read more details on the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds.
Macworld

Apple discontinues several Beats headphones amid launch of Beats Fit Pro

Apple has discontinued three Beats products in the wake of its newly-announced Beats Fit Pro. The three discontinued items are older models that are more-or-less replaced by newer products, though not always in the same line. The Beats Solo Pro, lightweight on-ear headphones with noise-cancellation, were introduced in 2019 and...
hypebeast.com

Beats Introduces Fit Pro Earbuds

Adding to its lineup, Beats now introduced the Beats Fit Pro earbuds. Serving as the most advanced earphones from the audio imprint, the Fit Pro earbuds are engineered for an active lifestyle with a focus on sonic performance. The Beats Fit Pro earbuds feature a secure flexible wingtip design that...
CNN

Beats Fit Pro review: The AirPods I’ve always wanted

The latest Beats earbuds are aimed at folks who want a more compact version of the Powerbeats Pro for their daily workouts, while also borrowing key AirPods Pro features like active noise cancellation and spatial audio. But even as someone who isn’t a fitness freak, the Beats Fit Pro are largely the AirPods I’ve been waiting for Apple to make.
Macworld

The new Beats Fit Pro are basically a preview of the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro

Apple on Monday released a new pair of earbuds that bring many of the features AirPods users love: noise-cancellation, hands-free Siri, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio. But they’re not a new version of AirPods Pro, they’re a new pair of Beats, called Fit Pro. Visually, the Beats Fit Pro earbuds...
TechRadar

The Beats Fit Pro are tailor-made for your 2022 New Year's resolutions

Beats is announcing a new pair of true wireless earbuds in time for the end of the year that could help you with both your travel and fitness goals in 2022. The earbuds are called the Beats Fit Pro and they’re designed for athletes, travelers and everyday commuters by incorporating active noise cancellation and a stabilizer wing that keeps the earbuds in place when you move.
TechCrunch

Beats Fit Pro review: Ahead of the pack

When the Beats Fit Pro first leaked, I had my misgivings. Design-wise, they more or less look like the Studio Buds the Apple subsidiary released over the summer, with one major difference: wings. Wings, wingtips, eartips, fins, whatever you call them, I hate them. I respond viscerally to the sight of them, in fact — weird little pointed things you’re meant to jam into your ears.
