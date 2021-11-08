Resist VR action RPG game launches on Quest November 11th

Build and pilot mechs in a post-apocalyptic wasteland with accessible tabletop roleplaying game Salvage Union, based on the RPG system created by Quest. Taking place on an alien world that’s somewhat similar to Earth, upcoming RPG Salvage Union has players becoming scavengers looking for machine parts to power their enormous mech. Known as the Union Crawler, the players’ mech is what allows them to survive the harsh environment, but must be regularly repaired and upgraded with new parts that aren’t necessarily easy to find. To acquire the salvage they need, players will need to take on various dangers - from warbands to alien constructions - as well as the Corpos, an organisation that owns most of the resources on the planet.
