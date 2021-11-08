CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resist VR action RPG game launches on Quest November 11th

By Julian Horsey
 7 days ago
VR gamers looking for a new role-playing game to conquer may be interested in the new Resist VR RPG game that will be launching on the Oculus Quest platform in a few days time on November 11, 2021. Resist will be exclusively available on the Quest platform and supports both the...

