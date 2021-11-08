CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"They're Our Biggest Opponents" - Pep Guardiola Names Man City's Fiercest Rivals in Race for Premier League Title

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago

The Sky Blues displaced Liverpool in second place in the league table as an own goal from Eric Bailly and a clever finish from Bernardo Silva helped City to a routine 2-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

City reduced the gap to the top to three points as Chelsea were held at home by Burnley, which will hand a major confidence boost to the Premier League champions heading into the international break.

Pep Guardiola's side were handed a huge favour by West Ham, who pipped Liverpool to third place after sealing a statement 3-2 victory over Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday.

Speaking after his side's derby win, Pep Guardiola admitted that Liverpool remain the most serious challengers for City in the title race this season.

The Catalan said, as quoted by Manchester City's official website: “Liverpool are our biggest opponents. It took him (Jurgen Klopp) time to settle the team, but with the players they have, Liverpool have now been there for six years."

Guardiola went on to heap praise on Liverpool and their style of play, drawing one similarity between City and the Reds, who have claimed the league title between themselves in the previous four campaigns.

“Liverpool attack in a different way. My admiration for Liverpool and Jurgen (Klopp) knows - it’s not necessary to tell you," said Guardiola.

Manchester City and Liverpool have established their status as the best teams in the country in the past few years, where they have dominated the top-flight of English football.

Guardiola added: “We (him and Klopp) have different concepts as managers, but Liverpool and City have controlled the Premier League the last few years, because it doesn't matter if we are home or away - we go there to make our own game.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Conte back to Premier League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was the first Premier League manager to react to Antonio Conte returning to England. Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Wednesday, he praised the Italian's record. “Welcome back to the PL," Guardiola said. “His career speaks for himself. An...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Jurgen Klopp
CityXtra

Pep Guardiola's 80% Win Rate, Kevin De Bruyne Closing in on UCL Landmark - Man City vs Club Brugge Stat Preview (Champions League)

Pep Guardiola's side most recently fell to a 0-2 defeat to Patrick Vieira's impressive Crystal Palace side at the weekend, leaving them five points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea at the top of the table. However, Wednesday night presents the reigning English top-flight champions with a very different challenge, as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Manchester United#Burnley#Catalan#Reds#English
chatsports.com

Manchester City have to be 'cold-minded' against bitter rivals United, insists Pep Guardiola as he calls for his side to atone for 'boring and scared' display in last season's 0-0 stalemate

Pep Guardiola has called for 'cold minds' as he implores his Manchester City team to remove emotion from Saturday's derby. Manchester United, unbeaten in their last four Premier League meetings with City, can go level on points with their crosstown rivals should they come out on top. Guardiola has turned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CityXtra

"He's Violated Him", "Doesn't Rate Him at All!" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Hilarious Response to Question on Ole Gunnar Solskjær

The Manchester derby is only a day away and a win for both teams would kickstart their Premier League seasons going into the final international break of 2021. Despite Manchester United's 3-0 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, the Red Devils have been on a poor run of form - particularly at Old Trafford - and the manager is still under huge pressure.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola says Man City's clash with Club Brugge in the Champions League is 'much more important' than the derby against Manchester United

Man City boss Pep Guardiola believes the club's Champions League clash with Club Brugge is more important than their derby against Manchester United this weekend. Guardiola's side are looking to move a step closer to the knockout stages of the competition, as they host the Belgian side who they beat 5-1 in the reverse fixture last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
204
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy