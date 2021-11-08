"They're Our Biggest Opponents" - Pep Guardiola Names Man City's Fiercest Rivals in Race for Premier League Title

The Sky Blues displaced Liverpool in second place in the league table as an own goal from Eric Bailly and a clever finish from Bernardo Silva helped City to a routine 2-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

City reduced the gap to the top to three points as Chelsea were held at home by Burnley, which will hand a major confidence boost to the Premier League champions heading into the international break.

Pep Guardiola's side were handed a huge favour by West Ham, who pipped Liverpool to third place after sealing a statement 3-2 victory over Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday.

Speaking after his side's derby win, Pep Guardiola admitted that Liverpool remain the most serious challengers for City in the title race this season.

The Catalan said, as quoted by Manchester City's official website: “Liverpool are our biggest opponents. It took him (Jurgen Klopp) time to settle the team, but with the players they have, Liverpool have now been there for six years."

Guardiola went on to heap praise on Liverpool and their style of play, drawing one similarity between City and the Reds, who have claimed the league title between themselves in the previous four campaigns.

“Liverpool attack in a different way. My admiration for Liverpool and Jurgen (Klopp) knows - it’s not necessary to tell you," said Guardiola.

Manchester City and Liverpool have established their status as the best teams in the country in the past few years, where they have dominated the top-flight of English football.

Guardiola added: “We (him and Klopp) have different concepts as managers, but Liverpool and City have controlled the Premier League the last few years, because it doesn't matter if we are home or away - we go there to make our own game.”

