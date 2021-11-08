CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Case 1: Practical Considerations in mRCC

By Targeted Oncology
targetedonc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Motzer, MD: Let’s address some of the practical considerations and management of patients with lenvatinib-pembrolizumab. One of the points is the dosing of lenvatinib. There are different doses that we use in different regimens for RCC [renal cell carcinoma]. Tom, you’ve been involved in the development of lenvatinib-pembrolizumab and lenvatinib-everolimus....

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

mCRPC: Monitoring Patients

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: In my practice, the main state of monitoring is a serial measurement of PSA. Typically, serum PSA is measured every 3 months while [a patient is] on androgen deprivation therapy. Then, in a patient with an appropriate response, as in this case, we would repeat imaging after 1 year to establish a new baseline and to exclude the remote possibility of cancer progression despite a lower, undetectable PSA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Case 1: CheckMate 9ER mRCC Trial

Robert Motzer, MD: The other program that’s been recently approved and brought into clinical use is the cabozantinib-nivolumab, which Tom gave in his high-level overview of the different programs. Let’s dive into that a little deeper. Tom, can you review the CheckMate 9ER data and give us your take on some of the outcomes for that trial?
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Case 1: Intermediate- and Poor Risk First-Line mRCC Treatments

Tom Hutson, DO, PharmD: To review, it’s important to go through the efficacy and characteristics of the various options. On the left of the slide we have data from the ipilimumab-nivolumab CheckMate 214 study, which is what we refer to as an I/O–I/O [immuno-oncology] regimen, and the other 3 to the right of that—the pivotal axitinib-pembrolizumab, cabozantinib-nivolumab, and lenvatinib-pembrolizumab studies—are what we call I/O–TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitor]. Even today, Bob, it’s still somewhat controversial. I don’t want to use the word controversial, but it’s somewhat debatable what the ideal approach would be. Many of us feel that 1 strategy is probably not going to be utilized across the board for all patients in the frontline setting.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Prognosis of Ocular Adnexal Region Involvement in MCL Remains Poor

Ocular adnexal region involvement remains rare, presenting in only between 1% to 5% of mantle cell lymphoma cases. Compared with systemic mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), patients with orbital adnexal region (OAR) involvement do not differ significantly in terms of epidemiological, pathological, and prognostic characteristics, and better prognostic models are needed for better characterization of patients with purported high-risk disease, according to a literature review and case study published in Hematology/Oncology and Stem Cell Therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrcc#Rcc#Health Economics#Cancer#Md#Vegf#Fgf
targetedonc.com

Ripretinib Demonstrates Antitumor Activity in Chinese Patients With GIST

In the Chinese population of the global INVICTUS trial, ripretinib was found to have a manageable safety profile and produced a good response rate. Ripretinib (Qinlock) demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity and a manageable safety profile in Chinese patients with advanced, previously-treated gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), according to a presentation given by Jian Li, MD, at the 2021 Connective Tissue Oncology Society Virtual Annual Meeting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aao.org

Practical Lasers for Your Practice

In this interview from AAO 2021, Dr. Julie Woodward discusses practical lasers for oculofacial applications. Her essential choice is a CO2 laser, which can be used both as a surgical tool for blepharoplasty as well as in skin resurfacing procedures. Her second choice is intense pulsed or broadband light—neither a laser—for use in treating dyschromia, hyperpigmentation, and rosacea. Intense pulsed light can also be used in therapy for dry eye disease.
targetedonc.com

The Role of Molecular Testing in mCRPC

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: The patient had reported no family history of prostate cancer, but that's a relatively insensitive predictor of having an inherited alteration in a cancer susceptibility gene. The lack of a family history would not discourage me from recommending both germline and tumor genetic testing in this patient. We offer germline genetic testing to all patients with recurrent or de novo metastatic disease and specific younger individuals with high-risk localized disease for the purpose of looking for either DNA repair defects or mismatch repair. Identification of either of those alterations could inform subsequent treatment decisions. For patients who do not have germline alterations or did not have prior germline testing, we'd also recommend tumor genetic testing. We typically recommend that at progression, despite first-line treatment for mCRPC because that's the first point at which that information would currently be actionable. For patients who have an identified pathogenic mutation in a DNA repair gene, whether germline or somatic, they may be candidates for a PARP inhibitor either after an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor or after an androgen receptor inhibitor and docetaxel. The prevalence of those mutations is approximately 10% of mismatch repair alterations. MSI [microsatellite instability]high is less common at about 1% to 3%. In the rare patient who has those alterations, we would consider treatment with pembrolizumab.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma: Phase 2 Infigratinib Study and Personal Experience With Infigratinib

Milind Javle, MD: In this pivotal trial of infigratinib, enrolled patients were extensively treated. In fact, only about one-third had received 1 prior line of therapy, and the rest had received 2 or more lines of therapy. This was a heavily pretreated population. They were treated with infigratinib, 125 mg daily on a 3 weeks on, 1 week off schedule. The overall response rate in the trial was 23%. Interestingly, we noted that patients who had received fewer lines of therapy had a better response rate compared with those who had received 2 or more lines of therapy. The progression-free survival in this trial was 7 months, the duration of response was 5 months, and overall survival extended to beyond 12 months; this was a pivotal and positive trial. I’ve just described the results of FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] standard chemotherapy, which are relatively poor in comparison. Therefore, this drug got an accelerated approval from the FDA. The accelerated approval mechanism is a conditional approval that requires a subsequent phase 3 trial, which is being conducted at this time. This is called the PROOF trial. The patients who have not received any prior chemotherapy, treatment-naïve patients, are treated with infigratinib vs gemcitabine and cisplatin in the first-line setting. We are still waiting on the results of this trial, but it’s very exciting that patients like the one described now have an FDA-approved option for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma with infigratinib. This is now known as Truseltiq, which was only the second drug to be approved by the FDA for cholangiocarcinoma. It is certainly a historic event for treating this disease.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
targetedonc.com

Devimistat Plus Hydroxychloroquine Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Enrolls First Patient

A California-based study of devimistat plus hydroxychloroquine for soft tissue sarcoma has enrolled its first patient. The first patient had been enrolled in a dose-finding study of devimistat (CPI-613) in combination with hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory clear cell sarcoma of the soft tissue, according to a press release by Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Immune Checkpoints to Watch: LAG-3

Immune checkpoint inhibitors an induce resistance through activation of additional immune checkpoints such as LAG-3. Research around LAG3 will be important for the future. Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) that target CTLA-4, PD-1, and PD-L1 have become a cornerstone of cancer therapy. 1 However, metastatic disease ultimately progresses in approximately half of all patients treated with ICIs, indicating a need for additional approaches.2,3.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Apalutamide Added to SOC Improves Survival in Men With mCRPC

Over abiraterone/prednisone alone, apalutamide plus abiraterone-prednisone proves survival benefit in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. Apalutamide (Erleada) plus abiraterone/prednisone improved radiographic progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), according to results from a phase 3 trial published in The Lancet Oncology. mCRPC is a...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Rizzieri Compares Benefits and Challenges of Tafasitamab in Patients With DLBCL

One year after a 75-year-old patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma achieved remission following 6 cycles of R-CHOP, the patient relapsed but declined transplant. David A. Rizzieri, MD, professor of Medicine, chief, Section of Hematologic Malignancies, clinical vice-chief, and associate director for Clinical Research at Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University School of Medicine led a group of peers in a discussion about a 75-year-old man with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Intratumoral BO-112 With Pembrolizumab Shows Clinical Benefit in Advanced Melanoma

Phase 2 results presented during the SITC Annual Meeting show that adding intratumoral BO-112 to pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma can induce durable responses. Intratumoral administration of BO-112 in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) demonstrated a satisfactory objective response rate in patients with advanced melanoma whose disease has progressed following anti-PD-1-based therapy, meeting the primary end point of the phase 2 SPOTLIGHT-203/KEYNOTE-B77 trial (NCT04570332).1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Risk Assessments Can Improve Tailored Treatment for Multiple Myeloma

Shaji Kumar, MD, discusses how risk assessments and new drug combinations could influence treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Shaji Kumar, MD, a hematologist at the Mayo Clinic and chair of the Plasma Cell Disorders Scientific Committee at the American Society of Hematology, discusses how risk assessments and new drug combinations could influence treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Initial Treatment Options for mCRPC

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: For patients who've received primary androgen deprivation therapy, the standard options as first-line treatment for mCRPC include an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor—drugs like abiraterone acetate or enzalutamide, or docetaxel chemotherapy. There are other approved options including sipuleucel-t. Other agents like radium-223 would typically be used in later lines of therapy. There are approved PARP inhibitors, but those 2 are approved only in specific molecular subsets and in later lines of therapy.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Enfortumab Vedotin Improves Survival Outcomes in Urothelial Cancer

Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial for enfortumab vedotin in patients with urothelial cancer. Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, a professor of genitourinary oncology, director of the Bart Cancer Centre, and lead for Solid Tumour Research at Cancer Research UK, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial (NCT03474107) for enfortumab vedotin (Padcev) in patients with urothelial cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 2: Loncastuximab Provides Potential Bridge Therapy for R/R DLBCL

Justin Kline, MD, discusses what makes loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl a good bridge therapy for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma to potential CAR T-cell therapy. A 75-year-old man presented with fever, 7-lb unintentional weight loss and occasional chest pain. Prior medical history included medically controlled hypertension. Physical exam: tired-appearing man;...
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Adding Camrelizumab to Chemotherapy Improves Survival in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic ESCC

Results from the phase 3 ESCORT-1st trial have demonstrated promise for the combination of camrelizumab and chemotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The addition of camrelizumab to chemotherapy improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with advanced metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

COM701 With Nivolumab and BMS-986207 Show Preliminary Safety/Tolerability in Advanced Solid Tumors

Novel immuno-oncology agent, COM701 in combination with nivolumab and BMS-986207 may be safe for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors. In patients with advanced solid tumors, the investigational combination of COM701 with nivolumab (Opdivo) and BMS-986207 was found to be well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile, according to preliminary results (NCT04570839) presented in a poster during the 2021 Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy