Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: Hello. I'm Dr Matthew Smith, a medical oncologist and the director of the Genitourinary Malignancies Program at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. I'll be presenting a case of advanced-stage prostate cancer and newer data about the optimal management of this patient. The case is an 82-year-old man who presents to a urologist with nocturia. His digital rectal examination was abnormal and PSA [prostate-specific antigen] was elevated at 31 ng/mL. He has no family history of prostate cancer. His past medical history is notable for diabetes and hypertension. He has some complications related to his diabetes, including neuropathy, and he often uses a cane when he's walking long distances. He undergoes prostate biopsies that demonstrate extensive prostate cancer; Gleason [grade] 4+4. Then he has imaging bone scan shows no detectable spread to bone. Abdominal pelvic CT scan shows multiple enlarged pelvic and retroperitoneal nodes consistent with metastatic prostate cancer. He began continuous androgen deprivation therapy in October 2016. His PSA declines to undetectable after 3 months and remains so after 1 year. He has a repeated abdominal pelvic CT after completing a year of therapy and that shows resolution of the previously noted pelvic and retroperitoneal nodes.

