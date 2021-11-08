CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Case 1: CheckMate 9ER mRCC Trial

By Targeted Oncology
targetedonc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Motzer, MD: The other program that’s been recently approved and brought into clinical use is the cabozantinib-nivolumab, which Tom gave in his high-level overview of the different programs. Let’s dive into that a little deeper. Tom, can you review the CheckMate 9ER data and give us your take on some...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Part 2: Loncastuximab Provides Potential Bridge Therapy for R/R DLBCL

Justin Kline, MD, discusses what makes loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl a good bridge therapy for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma to potential CAR T-cell therapy. A 75-year-old man presented with fever, 7-lb unintentional weight loss and occasional chest pain. Prior medical history included medically controlled hypertension. Physical exam: tired-appearing man;...
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Ripretinib Maintains PFS Benefit and Shows Favorable OS in Advanced GIST

Full results from the phase 3 INVICTUS trial show stable progression-free survival advantage and improved overall survival with ripretinib in patients with an advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor. Ripretinib (Qinlock) treatment in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) showed a stable median progression-free survival (PFS) with no change since the...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

COM701 With Nivolumab and BMS-986207 Show Preliminary Safety/Tolerability in Advanced Solid Tumors

Novel immuno-oncology agent, COM701 in combination with nivolumab and BMS-986207 may be safe for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors. In patients with advanced solid tumors, the investigational combination of COM701 with nivolumab (Opdivo) and BMS-986207 was found to be well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile, according to preliminary results (NCT04570839) presented in a poster during the 2021 Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Kline Discusses Challenges of CAR T-Cell Therapy in R/R DLBCL

Looking at the challenges with CAR T-cell therapies in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Justin Kline, MD, discusses the best available therapies for patients who relapse on treatment. During a live virtual event with other physicians, Justin Kline, MD, discussed the role of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrcc#Checkmate#Study Group#Md#Imdc#Pd L1#Kaplan Meier
targetedonc.com

Adding Camrelizumab to Chemotherapy Improves Survival in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic ESCC

Results from the phase 3 ESCORT-1st trial have demonstrated promise for the combination of camrelizumab and chemotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The addition of camrelizumab to chemotherapy improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with advanced metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Bemcentinib for NSCLC Granted FDA Fast Track Designation

Bemcentinib is currently being studied in combination with pembrolizumab and has demonstrated a good safety profile. The FDA has granted an FDA fast track designation to bemcentinib (BGB324) in combination with an anti-PD-(L)1 agent for the treatment of STK11-mutated advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to a press release by BerGenBio ASA.1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

Enfortumab Vedotin Improves Survival Outcomes in Urothelial Cancer

Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial for enfortumab vedotin in patients with urothelial cancer. Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, a professor of genitourinary oncology, director of the Bart Cancer Centre, and lead for Solid Tumour Research at Cancer Research UK, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial (NCT03474107) for enfortumab vedotin (Padcev) in patients with urothelial cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Global Phase 3 Study Explores Belzutifan/Lenvatinib Doublet in Advanced RCC

The novel combination of belzutifan and lenvatinib will be tested against cabozantinib in a phase 3 clinical trial of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Enrollment has begun in the phase 3 study of belzutifan (Welireg) in combination with lenvatinib (Lenvima) versus cabozantinib (Cabometyx) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) after anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, according to a poster presented during the 2021 International Kidney Cancer Symposium: North America.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
targetedonc.com

Prognosis of Ocular Adnexal Region Involvement in MCL Remains Poor

Ocular adnexal region involvement remains rare, presenting in only between 1% to 5% of mantle cell lymphoma cases. Compared with systemic mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), patients with orbital adnexal region (OAR) involvement do not differ significantly in terms of epidemiological, pathological, and prognostic characteristics, and better prognostic models are needed for better characterization of patients with purported high-risk disease, according to a literature review and case study published in Hematology/Oncology and Stem Cell Therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Shu Discusses Testing and Targeted Treatment in Patients With Nonmetastatic NSCLC

An otherwise healthy 60-year-old White woman presented with a nonproductive cough. The patient's case was the topic of discussion during a recent Case-Based Roundtable event. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Catherine Ann Shu, MD, assistant professor of Medicine, clinical director, Thoracic Medical Oncology at Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center of Columbia University in New York, NY, discussed the case of a 60-year-old patient with non–small cell lung cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Initial Treatment Options for mCRPC

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: For patients who've received primary androgen deprivation therapy, the standard options as first-line treatment for mCRPC include an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor—drugs like abiraterone acetate or enzalutamide, or docetaxel chemotherapy. There are other approved options including sipuleucel-t. Other agents like radium-223 would typically be used in later lines of therapy. There are approved PARP inhibitors, but those 2 are approved only in specific molecular subsets and in later lines of therapy.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Costa Breaks Down Treatment Options for Patients With Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old man presented with pallor and worsening fatigue on exertion and was later diagnoses with multiple myeloma. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Luciano J. Costa, MD, PhD, associate director for Clinical Research, O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Alabama at Birmingham, discussed a 51-year-old man diagnosed with standard risk, stage II multiple myeloma.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Behind the FDA Approval: Belumosudil for Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Corey S. Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC, discussed the impact belumosudil has made on the chronic GVHD space. Belumosudil (Rezurock) was approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) after 2 prior lines of systemic therapy in July of 2021. Since its approval, belumosudil has joined ibrutinib (Imbruvica) as the only 2 options available for this patient population.
HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy