Goochland County, VA

Goochland County Public Schools to host two vaccine clinics for children 5 to 11 in November

By Tyler Thrasher
 7 days ago

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to two schools for students between the ages of 5 and 11.

Children in the county can receive their vaccine on the following dates:

  • Byrd Elementary: Thursday, November 18, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Goochland Elementary: Friday, November 19, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All vaccines are free and if you would like to request an appointment, you can use this form to sign up each child .

