Man sentenced to 20 years on repeated meth distribution charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine in Western Alabama.

According to the Alabama District Attorney’s Office, Demetrus Deundra Walker, 42, plead guilty to selling methamphetamine in June 2020. Walker reportedly has been a five time convicted felon who was on probation from a 2010 case.

The investigation yielded multiple incidences in which Walker distributed drugs while in

Fayette County.

Walker pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

