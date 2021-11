Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Chinese carmaker and EV startup Byton seem to be in dire straits as reports have claimed the company has suspended payroll and is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings with a local court. Byton was founded by a group of ex-BMW executives and was quick to grab the attention of the press when they unraveled a massive 48-inch infotainment display in their M-Byte SUV, along with a completed factory in China. Even though the first set of pre-production vehicles rolled off the line early in 2020, Covid-19 had a severe impact on its proceedings and looks to be headed down the drain.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO