CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

87-year-old woman told her social security benefits will be held until she’s 100

By Nexstar Media Wire, Shannon Behnken
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rgact_0cpzK6iu00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Mamie Walker is sick and tired of the government abruptly cutting off her social security benefits, leaving her unable to pay her rent and buy food. She said it’s all because of a mistake no one can explain.

Walker hasn’t received benefits for the past two months. She received a letter from the U.S. Social Security Administration saying she owes over $237,000 in “overpayments” and won’t receive benefits again until September 2034. She would be 100 years old.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

“You know I ain’t got that kind of money, baby,” Walker said. “If I did I wouldn’t be calling you about this.”

Walker said she’s terrified about how she’ll pay her bills and her landlord is already tacking on late fees.

“My kids don’t have nothing to try to help me, so I’m just down in a hole,” Walker said.

This is the second time Walker asked for help after her social security benefits were cut. In 2019, the government claimed Walker owed over $200,000 in old student loan debt. Walker, who never went to college, had no idea what that was about.

Back then, a Social Security Administration representative vowed they would investigate. Walker’s benefits were then restored and there’s been no problem, until now.

Walker’s son, Morrison Walker, said he’s fed up and worried about his mother.

“She worked all her life for her social security money to come in, and now they’re taking it from her,” he said.

A Social Security Administration representative said this would be investigated again and they’ll try to assist Walker in getting her benefits back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 2

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Can my wife get higher Social Security benefits on my record?

Q. My wife is 72 .She took her Social Security at 62 on her own work record at $1,100 a month. Since she has already passed her full benefit age, can she now stop her benefit and collect half of my benefit, $1,300? I heard that if she decides to collect on my earnings, she will not get my half my benefit now and her half benefit would be reduced by 20%. I also heard that if I’m dead, she will not get my full benefit but it would also be reduced by 20%.
RELATIONSHIPS
Shore News Network

Middleton Woman Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Accessing Social Security Benefits

CONCORD – Michelle Marone, 52, of Middleton, pleaded guilty in federal court to access device fraud, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Marone’s boyfriend went missing in April 2019. Her boyfriend was receiving Social Security Disability Insurance payments that were deposited onto a debit card. The Social Security Administration was unaware of the boyfriend’s disappearance and continued to deposit funds onto the card each month. In June of 2020, Marone entered her boyfriend’s personal identifying information into an automated dialing system and obtained a replacement debit card, which she used over the next year to access the stored funds. She withdrew most of the funds from ATMs in Farmington and Rochester. Overall, Marone obtained $23,591.50 in benefits that she was not entitled to receive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#U S Social Security#Until September#Wfla#Wghp
midfloridanewspapers.com

Social Security survivors benefits explained

We are here for surviving family members when a worker dies. In the event of your death, certain members of your family may be eligible for survivors benefits. These include widows and widowers, divorced widows and widowers, children, and dependent parents. The amount of benefits your survivors receive depends on...
SOCIAL SECURITY
Retirement Daily

Ask Bob: Will I Receive My Deceased Spouse's Full Social Security Benefit If I Claimed My Benefits Early?

I hope I don’t outlive my husband but this question is for in case I do. He is 77 and I am 71. I filed for Social Security benefits prior to full retirement age and continued working part time. If my husband passes away before I do, will I receive his full benefits after he passes away? Or would I still only receive 50% of his benefits or less? Your answer will help provide information for planning for the what-ifs. Subscribe for full article.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
SmartAsset

2021 Social Security Disability Income Limits

For some, it’s degenerative; for others, it’s a split moment. In either case, the consequences are lasting. And in either case, you find yourself in need of financial aid because a disability makes it impossible to continue working. Individuals struggling … Continue reading → The post 2021 Social Security Disability Income Limits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
SOCIAL SECURITY
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Will you get max amount of $3895?

A lot of people don’t retire and live on social security benefits alone because they can’t cover their bills. If they can manage to get the maximum amount of benefits though, they may be able to live on that. For 2021, the maximum amount is $3895. Most people aren’t going...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security update: Do veterans get an extra COLA boost? When do bigger payments begin for seniors?

How soon will seniors and veterans see cost of living adjusted social security payments? A few weeks ago the Social Security Administration announced that the cost of living adjustment for 2022 would be 5.9%. That means retirees will receive 5.9% more in monthly payments than they did in 2021. It marked a significant increase over recent COLA increases, which rarely exceeded one percentage point.
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Retired and Disabled Americans Beware! 5 Biggest Changes are Coming for Social Security in January 2022

Five major changes are coming to your Social Security benefits in 2022, which might greatly affect retired Americans as well as persons with disability. The increase in benefits is designed to help beneficiaries keep up with rising prices. Retired workers receive the annual COLA from the Social Security Administration (SSA), as do survivors, those getting Social Security Disability Income (SSDI) and recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
ECONOMY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy