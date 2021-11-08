Former Steelers WR Louis Lipps arrested for DUI

Former Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday evening.

According to the Post-Gazette , Lipps crashed his truck into a parked trailer on Ruth Street before 11 p.m. on November 6.

According to a complaint, Lipps’ blood-alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit.

His wife was a passenger in the truck, but the complaint made no mention of any injuries.

He had a hard time walking with officers having to prevent him from falling over during a field sobriety test.

When asked how much he had to drink, Lipps told police, “A lot,” according to the complaint obtained by the Post-Gazette. He was taken into custody and his damaged truck was towed from the scene.

Lipps is charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance. According to court records, those are both misdemeanors. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 22 at 10:30 a.m.

The 59-year-old Lipps was taken by the Steelers 23 rd overall in the 1984 draft out of Southern Mississippi.

Over his nine-year career, eight with the Steelers, Lipps has 359 catches for 6,019 total yards, scoring 39 receiving touchdowns and four rushing.

He was named the NFL’ Rookie of the year in 1984, made two Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro twice.

He is scheduled to go into the Steelers Hall of Honor this coming weekend when the Steelers take on the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.

Along with Lipps, former safety Carnell Lake, offensive lineman Jon Kolb and the late offensive lineman/broadcaster Tunch Ilkin will be inducted into the Hall of Honor.