Pokemon Go Field Research quests | November 2021 missions and rewards list

By Alex Donaldson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of Pokemon Go, one thing you need to keep a constant eye on is the ever-rotating list of Field Research missions, plus the rewards for those missions. This page aims to help you with keeping on top of things, listing all of the current missions for November...

dbltap.com

Toxicroak Pokemon GO Best Moveset

Pokemon GO features a plethora of different monsters that suit many different playstyles. If Trainers prefer Pokemon that can pack a punch and resist many attacks, Toxicroak may be a good choice for them. Toxicroak is a Pokemon that was first introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, serving as the...
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Add New Pokemon in Festival of Lights

Pokemon Go has announced that its upcoming Festival of Lights event will serve as the debut for a brand new Pokemon. The Electric/Fairy-type Pokemon Dedenne will make its debut during the upcoming Festival of Lights event, which runs from November 5th though November 14th. The Pokemon will appear in the wild along with other "bright" Pokemon like Tynamo, Fennekin, Blitzle, and Litwick. Additionally, the Festival of Lights event will come with several new bonuses, including Friendship levels increasing twice as fast, more rewards from Gifts, and an increased limit to the number of gifts you can open at one time. The event will also feature a bonus celebration exclusive to India to celebrate the actual holiday of Diwali, which takes place on November 4th. The India-exclusive celebration will run on November 7th and will feature a double catch candy bonus and increased spawns of both Dedenne and Blitzle.
Destructoid

The Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes are getting My Nintendo rewards

Another Pokemon, another chance for Nintendo and The Pokemon Company to reap the benefits of endless merch. Coming soon: new Pokemon My Nintendo rewards. This set is for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and actually consists of two rewards: Piplup and Team Galactic phone ring holders. As you may recall Nintendo has offered phone ring holders before, which, simply put, allow you to “use it to hold your phone, or rotate the ring so you can use it as a kickstand.” Or, in the case of hardcore collectors: something to look at wistfully and never use.
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Players are Sick and Tired of Seeing Vullaby

For Pokemon Go players, there are few things more frustrating than watching an egg hatch and having little to show for it. Right now, this is the source of frustration for a lot of players, particularly those hatching 12km eggs. Basically, a lot of players are sick and tired of putting in the effort to hatch these things, only to end up with Vullaby, a Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Black and White. That frustration compounded this week, when Niantic announced that Vullaby will be appearing in Research Breakthrough encounters throughout the next month. The announcement resulted in heavy derision from players, who took to social media to air their grievances.
dexerto.com

Why Pokemon Go needs to put Legendaries in Research Breakthroughs again

Research Breakthroughs used to be one of the most exciting features of Pokemon Go, but they’ve now become useless for many Trainers. Niantic, it’s time to bring back Legendaries. There are many monthly features that get the Pokemon Go community excited, from new Spotlight Hour schedules to rotating Legendaries in...
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos 2021 starts November with a bang

Dia de Muertos was launched in Pokemon GO on November 1, 2021 giving the game a whole new lease on life. This event began at 10AM local time and was set to last until November 2, 2021 at 8PM local time. After an absolutely excellent candy-filled rager of a Halloween, Pokemon GO is back to costume-free Pokemon and a bunch of sweet returns to Pokemon that’ve been in storage for far too long.
dbltap.com

Pokemon GO Dia De Muertos Rewards: How to Get

For the first time ever in Pokemon GO, Dia De Muertos is being celebrated as an in-game event! With every event comes rewards players can earn, so here’s what a player can unlock during this event. Dia De Los Muertos is a real-world Latin American holiday that celebrates those who...
estnn.com

Pokemon Unite Held Item Tier List

Here is a list of best Held Items in Pokemon Unite ranked from best to worst. Pokemon Unite by The Pokemon Company and Nintendo is a new MOBA game exclusively available to play on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Since Pokemon Unite is based on the MOBA genre, like other MOBA games, there are some items that your Pokemon can equip to enhance the overall performance.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Friend Codes: How to add new friends in November 2021

Pokemon Go is best when played with friends, but if you’ve already maxed out your real-life connections (or none of your friends play anymore), then finding Friend Codes can help!. While most of Pokemon Go’s features can be enjoyed while playing solo, certain aspects require friends to bring out the...
dexerto.com

League of Legends Into The Arcane event: skins, missions, rewards

With the League of Legends TV show, Arcane, hitting screens around the world, Riot is putting on an event in-game to celebrate. The Into The Arcane event will offer players four skins, as well as a host of other rewards by completing some simple missions. The hype around League of...
dexerto.com

How to catch Dedenne in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Dedenne has finally made its long-awaited Pokemon Go debut as part of the Festival of Lights event. Here’s how you can catch one, and whether or not Shiny Dedenne is available. Niantic are celebrating Diwali with a Festival of Lights event, bringing the Legendary Swords of Justice trio back into...
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go With Light Comes Shadow Featuring Giovanni and New Shadow Legendary Pokemon

With the new Festival of Lights event, it looks like Team GO Rocket will be up to no good again. Just when we thought he was gone for good, The Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni has been lurking in the shadows, and this time he is coming back even stronger. Giovanni has turned another Legendary pokemon into a Shadow Pokemon. Who knows, we might see Shado Lugia next.
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Arlo November 2021 Pokemon Lineup and Best Counters

Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo is probably the easiest to beat out of the other two Team GO Rocket Leaders, Sierra and Cliff. However, if this makes you think that he is a piece of cake to defeat, well, we have to inform you that that is not the case. If you do not have strong Pokemon, you are destined to fail this battle. His line-up changes quite frequently, making Arlo a bit tricky to battle.
