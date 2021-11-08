CIA Boss Phoned Putin About Military Buildup at Ukraine Border

“I do not think that Lukasehenko is doing what he is doing without the support of Russia. Does it have to do with Ukraine? It could be. I am not in the details of the talks between Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, and I do not want to judge his intentions, but if the US says what it says, it must have reasons. ” This is how the head of diplomacy, Josep Borrell, expressed himself on Monday about the Russian military operations on the border with Ukraine and the fear expressed by the White House of a hypothetical Russian incursion on Ukrainian soil: “After the last military exercises in the borders, the Russian troops left a detachment with an important quantity of material for a rapid deployment. And this worries us equally. “

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO