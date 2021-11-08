CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran Scores Top Spot On Billboard 200, Dethrones Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

By Sonal Chaurasia
 7 days ago
Ed Sheeran's latest studio album "=" has landed on top of the Billboard 200, replacing Drake's "Certified Lover Boy." This is Sheeran's fourth No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The "Perfect" singer's latest set, which was released on Oct. 29, earned 118,000 equivalent album units in its first week, while “Certified...

Ed Sheeran's daughter had a 'really bad' battle with COVID-19

Ed Sheeran says his daughter’s battle with COVID-19 was “really bad”. The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker was recently given the all clear after battling with the virus, and has said his 15-month-old daughter Lyra – whom he has with his wife Cherry Seaborn – also had the illness at the same time he did, and her experience was “heavy”.
Ed Sheeran reveals the reason he's never collaborated with Adele

Ed Sheeran has revealed why he has never duetted with Adele. The 30-year-old pop superstar has explained that the reason he and the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker haven't hit the studio together before is that he wouldn't want to "mess with" her greatness. Speaking on radio station WKTU’s 'Carolina with...
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Overpass Graffiti’ Leads Race to U.K. No. 1

Ed Sheeran is set to make a big splash on the U.K. singles chart. Following the release of his new album = (equals), Sheeran dominates the chart blast, with three of his songs on track to crack the Top 5, including the market’s best-seller. Sheeran’s “Overpass Graffiti” leads the First...
Ed Sheeran, Meh

At first, I hoped Ed Sheeran could be contained. Nine years ago, shortly after Sheeran got his big spotlight moment on Taylor Swift’s Red, “The A Team” — a saccharine folk-pop ballad from the English singer-songwriter’s debut album + (plus), which had already blown up in his native country — established him as a pop-radio force in America as well. Dude was obnoxiously cloying, and his music was corny even at its best, so I crossed my fingers that he’d go away soon. When Sheeran started rapping and working with producers like Pharrell on 2014’s x (multiply), I suspected it would be his downfall, but no, it made him a much bigger star. He pushed all the way to the center of mainstream pop with 2017’s ÷ (divide), even daring to incorporate dancehall into his sound on the smash hit “Shape Of You.” He duetted with Beyoncé — and she was the one who needed him to get back to #1. He headlined stadiums, performing solo with just a guitar and a looping pedal. And in 2019, he took a victory lap with No.6 Collaborations Project, an LP with all-star rappers and singers on every track.
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & Saweetie are SNL’s November musical guests

Saturday Night Live returned for its 47th season last month, and they've now revealed the next round of hosts and musical guests for November. Leading the way is Ed Sheeran, who has been cleared to perform after testing positive for COVID in October. "Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine," he wrote in an Instagram post earlier today. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there."
The Predictions Are In! Ed Sheeran’s ‘Equals’ Set To Sell…

For, the first week predictions for his ‘= (Equals)’ album have just arrived and it proves that Sheeran is off to a strong start. Per Hits Daily Double, the set is primed to open with…. 123,000. [Sales Plus Streams]. With sales of over 100,000 units, Sheeran is on course to...
The stylistic clash in Ed Sheeran’s new album ‘=’

Ed Sheeran seems to be straddling an abyss. On one side is his acoustic, singer-songwriter style that helped him gain popularity in his early albums “+” — pronounced “plus” — and “x” — pronounced “multiply.” On the other side is commercial, radio-friendly pop that pushed his stardom even further with pop songs like 2017’s “Shape of You.”
Watch Ed Sheeran's Post-Quarantine 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

After a week of rumors that Ed Sheeran would have to forgo his Saturday Night Live performance after recently testing positive for Covid-19, the English singer-songwriter returned to Studio 8H with two songs from his new album, =. Sheeran told Howard Stern there was never a question he would make the live performance, despite having “really, really, really bad symptoms” for three days.
Ed Sheeran Earns Fourth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With '='

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, scores her fourth Top 10 charting album on the Billboard 200 with her new release 'Something for the Hotties' which debuts at No. 5. AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran lands atop the Billboard 200 chart with his latest studio album "=". The new effort debuts with 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending November 4, according to MRC Data, after it was released on October 29.
Ed Sheeran ‘Shivers’ His Way to the Top of Texoma’s Six Pack

First day of a new month and we have a new number one to kickoff November. Hopefully you had a safe and happy Halloween. I have some scary news for the Six Pack this week. The same six songs just rotated spots the whole week. Hopefully your favorites made those top spots. If they didn't, remember to get your votes in every day for Texoma's Six Pack. You can do it right now by clicking that button below.
Papoose's 'Phenomenal Wordplay' Leaves Ed Sheeran Star-Struck

New York, N.Y. – Papoose ran into Ed Sheeran at the New York Knicks game on Sunday (November 7) and was pleasantly surprised to find out the singer’s a big fan of him. The Brooklyn rapper took to Instagram to share a video of their encounter, in which the UK superstar spoke highly about his rapping ability.
Ed Sheeran’s “Equals” Is Good, But Not His Best

After four and a half years since his last studio album, Ed Sheeran is finally back with new music. His new album “=” (Equals), was released on Oct. 29, 2021 and has already been streamed over one billion times on Spotify. This album details new milestones and experiences that the...
Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’ Blasts to No. 1 In U.K.

With that tally, Equals outperforms the rest of this week’s Top 30 combined, a list that includes new entries from Richard Ashcroft, The War on Drugs and a classic Spice Girls reissue. Of that lofty sum, 68% was physical sales, including 11,600 copies on vinyl, the week’s best-seller on wax....
Five Burning Questions: Ed Sheeran's 'Equals' Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Though 2019 saw a full-length release from Ed Sheeran, with his all-collab No.6 Collaborations Project set, it's been four years since he's released an album in his solo-showcase (and arithmetic symbol-named) series: 2017's ÷ (Divide), which marked the greatest success of his career to date and confirmed his status as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.
Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion & the Latest Billboard & VersusGame Matchups

Recapping the outcomes of last week's questions and sharing the artists in this week's predictions. Ed Sheeran and Megan Thee Stallion were the subjects of the latest Billboard-centered matchups on VersusGame. As announced last month, Billboard and VersusGame have joining forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with...
Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’ is the No. 1 album in the United States

Nov. 13 (UPI) — Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran‘s “=” is the No. 1 album in the United States. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy,” followed by Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 3, Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” at No. 4 and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Something For Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives” at No. 5.
BTS, Ed Sheeran among top winners at MTV European Music Awards

Budapest [Hungary], November 15 (ANI): At the 2021 MTV European Music Awards held on Sunday, popular Korean band BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran emerged as the big winners. As per Variety, BTS won the most awards, including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans, but were not...
