The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased slightly in October by 0.9 points to 98.2. One of the 10 Index components improved, seven declined, and two were unchanged. “We are now more than a year and a half into the Covid-19 pandemic, and our small business owners have an overwhelming message — they are still uncertain about the future here in Connecticut,” said Andrew Markowski, NFIB State Director in Connecticut.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO