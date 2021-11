While the US Supreme Court ponders a ruling on Texas' controversial abortion law, some communities in this conservative state are deciding not to wait and are declaring themselves "sanctuary cities for the unborn." Laws restricting abortion have been passed in multiple Republican-led states over the years, but they have been struck down by the courts because they violated previous Supreme Court rulings that guarantee the right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, typically around 22 to 24 weeks.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO