There are few environments better than Southampton for young players to get minutes in the Premier League, according to Ralph Hasenhuttl. It's difficult to argue against that, given he's handed 11 teenagers their Premier League debuts in the three years since he joined Southampton. It's even harder on the day his 18-year-old right-back is nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for October.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO