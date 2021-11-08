CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Detroit Pistons schedule: It’s Cade Cunningham vs. the 2021 NBA Draft

By Aaron Kellerstrass
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons will soon get to test themselves against the other elite prospects from the 2021 NBA Draft. Cunningham, the overall number one pick, has gotten off to a slow start, but has looked much better in his last two games as he works on getting his...

pistonpowered.com

Comments / 0

Related
basketball-addict.com

Rockets rookie Jalen Green speaks out on matchup vs. Cade Cunningham, Pistons

The Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons will both play their first and only game on ESPN on Wednesday night. This is due to the matchup between rookies Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green, the first and second overall picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, respectively. When asked about the matchup on Tuesday, Green was pretty […] The post Rockets rookie Jalen Green speaks out on matchup vs. Cade Cunningham, Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
chatsports.com

Pistons still looking to find fit at starter for games Cade Cunningham sits

Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Alcindor Diallo, Dwane Casey, Broadway theatre, Frank Jackson, Josh Jackson, Orlando Magic, National Basketball Association. The Pistons starting lineup is almost like a Broadway show or a high-level theatrical performance, where fans have to wait and see who will be playing the leading role: the star or the understudy.
NBA
Yardbarker

Latest on Cade Cunningham

No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham made his debut for Detroit over the weekend, playing 19 minutes vs. the Magic. The Pistons were encouraged by what they saw but they plan on being cautious with the 20-year-old. Detroit held out Cunningham on Sunday and Dwane Casey indicated that Cunningham won’t play in back-to-back for now, as Rod Beard of The Detroit News relays.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cade Cunningham joined Grant Hill, Isiah Thomas in a bit of Pistons history

No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham on Thursday produced his first career double-double as the Detroit Pistons lost to the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena. Cunningham, playing in just his third game, tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes of work in the 109-98 loss. He joined Grant Hill and Isiah Thomas as the only players in team history to record a double-double in three career games or earlier.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) play against the Detroit Pistons (6-6) at Little Caesars Arena. Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021. Milwaukee Bucks 117, Detroit Pistons 89 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Bobby Portis @BPortistime. Good to get back into the win column tonight! Gotta keep...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Detroit Pistons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
netsdaily.com

Nets begin road trip in Detroit vs. Pistons

When you leave home, leave in style. The Brooklyn Nets broke out their city edition jerseys x court on an ESPN game against the Atlanta Hawks, and they put on a show. Brooklyn played an excellent game on both sides of the ball and had their best win of the young season to close out the six game homestand. They’ll be on the road for the next two weeks so that was a beautiful way to say goodbye to the hometown crowd.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA Rookie Rankings: Evan Mobley claims No. 1 spot; Cade Cunningham showing poise despite shooting struggles

At this point of the NBA season, most rookies have officially passed the 10-game threshold, giving us somewhat decent idea of what these players are going to look like. In the early going, some of the top picks (Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs) are still trying to find their shots, while others (Scottie Barnes and Chris Duarte) are having no issue finding the bottom of the net. We've also seen great defensive effort from so many of these young players, including Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner and Davion Mitchell.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Pistons' Cade Cunningham Says Jalen Green's Trash Talk was 'All for the Cameras'

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham didn't seem too bothered by Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green's trash talk, if his postgame reaction following his team's 112-104 road win Wednesday at the Toyota Center is any indication. "It depends on what they're saying," Cunningham said when asked about handling trash talk. "I'll...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cade Cunningham’s selfless attitude after tough win draws praise from Pistons coach Dwane Casey

The Detroit Pistons squeaked out a win on the road against the Toronto Raptors thanks to the late-game heroics of Cade Cunningham. The first overall pick from the 2021 draft only scored 10 points on 4-10 shooting but he scored seven of those points late in the fourth quarter. He helped the Pistons regain and keep the lead as they won their third game of the season.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

183K+
Followers
373K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy