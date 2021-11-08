CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinook: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 7 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) _ Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) on Monday reported a loss of $30.7 million in its third quarter. The Seattle-based...

Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $32.7 million. The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of...
North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KEENE, N.H. (AP) _ North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Monday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 11 cents per share. The...
Dollar Tree, CyrusOne rise; Splunk, Take-Two fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. CyrusOne Inc., up $4 to $89.45. KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners are buying the data center-focused real estate investment trust for $11.5 billion. CoreSite Realty Corp., up $5.92 to $172.51. American Tower is buying the data...
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slipped 0.90% to $163.52 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.40 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday afternoon with shares of UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. UnitedHealth's shares are down $6.80, or 1.5%, while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $0.48 (1.0%), combining for an approximately 48-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Oatly tumbles after cutting sales forecast on supply-chain snarls

Oatly Group tumbled after the newly public maker of vegan food and drink cut its sales expectation for the year, citing supply-chain snarls and pandemic-related obstacles that are weighing on growth. Revenue will exceed $635 million in 2021, Oatly said Monday in a statement as it reported third-quarter earnings, a...
