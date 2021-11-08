CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Jenks Public Schools to consider lifting mask requirement in schools

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 7 days ago
JENKS, Okla. — Board members for Jenks Public Schools will consider lifting the temporary mask requirement for students, employees, and visitors.

A possible vote will take place at tonight’s meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m.

According to an agenda for the meeting, board members will discuss and consider options before possibly taking a vote.

The mask requirement was initially created in September.

This is a developing story.

