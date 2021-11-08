Jenks Public Schools to consider lifting mask requirement in schools

Jenks Public Schools Board members for Jenks Public Schools will consider lifting the temporary mask requirement for students, employees, and visitors.

JENKS, Okla. — Board members for Jenks Public Schools will consider lifting the temporary mask requirement for students, employees, and visitors.

A possible vote will take place at tonight’s meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m.

According to an agenda for the meeting, board members will discuss and consider options before possibly taking a vote.

The mask requirement was initially created in September.

This is a developing story.

