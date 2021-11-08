CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Today's Mortgage Rates -- November 8, 2021: Rates Fall Across the Board

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouJC6_0cpzHUgU00
Image source: Getty Images

Buying a home? Here's what you need to know about how average mortgage rates are trending on Nov. 8, 2021.

On Nov. 8, 2021, average mortgage rates are down for all loans. When rates move up, borrowing for a home loan becomes more expensive. But if rates fall, you may be able to pay less over time for your loan.

Check out how average mortgage rates are trending today to see if now is a good time to get a loan for a home:

Mortgage Type Today's Interest Rate

30-year fixed mortgage 3.260%

20-year fixed mortgage 2.900%

15-year fixed mortgage 2.480%

5/1 ARM 2.948%

Data source: The Ascent's national mortgage interest rate tracking.

30-year mortgage rates

The average 30-year mortgage rate today is 3.260%, down 0.013% from Friday's average of 3.273%. A loan at today's average rate would come with a monthly principal and interest payment of $436 per $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, your total interest costs would add up to $56,872 per $100,000 borrowed.

20-year mortgage rates

The average 20-year mortgage rate today is 2.900%, down 0.035% from Friday's average of 2.935%. A mortgage loan at today's average interest rate would cost you $550 per $100,000 borrowed. For each $100,000 you borrow at today's average rate, total interest costs would add up to $31,905.

Although more expensive each month than the 30-year loan, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is considerably cheaper over time. The lower cost comes from the fact the interest rate is lower and the shortened payoff time means you won't pay interest for as long.

15-year mortgage rates

The average 15-year mortgage rate today is ​​2.480%, down 0.019% from Friday's average of 2.499%. For each $100,000 borrowed at today's average rate, your monthly principal and interest payment would add up to $666. Total interest costs would be $19,853 per $100,000 in mortgage debt over the life of the loan.

This loan is cheapest of the three fixed-rate loans due to the fact the rate is even lower and the repayment time even shorter. Of course, you do have to make considerably higher monthly payments when you're working to become mortgage free in half the time as it would take with a 30-year loan.

5/1 ARMs

The average 5/1 ARM rate is 2.948%, down 0.069% from Friday's average of 3.017%. This rate is locked in for five years and is then adjustable, which means it can move with a financial index. There's a good chance your rate would rise if you opted for this loan now, making both monthly payments and total loan costs higher over time.

Should I lock my mortgage rate now?

A mortgage rate lock guarantees you a certain interest rate for a specified period of time -- usually 30 days, but you may be able to secure your rate for up to 60 days. You'll generally pay a fee to lock in your mortgage rate, but that way, you're protected in case rates climb between now and when you actually close on your mortgage.

If you plan to close on your home within the next 30 days, then it pays to lock in your mortgage rate based on today's rates -- especially since they're so competitive. But if your closing is more than 30 days away, you may want to choose a floating rate lock instead for what will usually be a higher fee, but one that could save you money in the long run. A floating rate lock lets you secure a lower rate on your mortgage if rates fall prior to your closing, and while today's rates are still quite low, we don't know if rates will go up or down over the next few months. As such, it pays to:

  • LOCK if closing in 7 days
  • LOCK if closing in 15 days
  • LOCK if closing in 30 days
  • FLOAT if closing in 45 days
  • FLOAT if closing in 60 days

To find out what rates are available to you, compare rates from at least three of the best mortgage lenders before locking in.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

The Ascent's in-house mortgages expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate. While it doesn't influence our opinions of products, we do receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We're on your side, always. See The Ascent's full advertiser disclosure here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Marathon Digital Stock Plummeted More Than 20% Today

Shares of cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) had sunk more than 20% by late afternoon on Monday, erasing nearly all the gains it had seen since the beginning of the month in one fell swoop. Since Marathon is predominantly a Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) miner, this rising cryptocurrency price environment has...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Interest Rates#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Mortgage Lenders#Ascent
crossroadstoday.com

Mortgage Outlook: November Rates Continue Marching Uphill

After climbing solidly higher in October, mortgage rates are likely to continue rising in November, but not as steeply. The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.04% in October, a significant increase from September’s average of 2.91%. It was the biggest one-month increase since March, when vaccine rollouts were nurturing optimism. But in October, a not-so-optimistic force nudged rates higher: inflation.
BUSINESS
WTAJ

US average long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.98%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term mortgage rates in the U.S. fell this week, as the key 30-year rate again retreated below the 3% mark. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that the average rate on the benchmark home loan declined to 2.98% from 3.09% last week. Last year at this time the rate stood at […]
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Homeowners cash in on refinancing as mortgage rates fall, MBA finds

Homeowners are rushing to refinance as mortgage rates have dropped in the past two weeks, according to new data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). Mortgage applications increased 5.5% for the week of Nov. 5 from the previous week. Demand for mortgage refinancing increased even more as "homeowners acted on the decrease in rates," according to a statement from Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting at the MBA.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates fall for first time in weeks, Freddie Mac data shows

Mortgage interest rates fell for the first time in weeks in early November, hitting 3.09% annual percentage rate (APR), according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey from Freddie Mac. But despite this drop, experts said rates will soon be on the rise once again. "While mortgage rates fell after...
REAL ESTATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Interest rate drop doesn't stop falling mortgage demand

(Washington, DC) -- Mortgage interest rates fell slightly last week but that didn't stop demand for mortgages from falling too. The national average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell six basis points, to three-point-24 percent. Applications to refinance existing loans fell four-percent and demand for mortgages to buy homes dropped two-percent.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

2 big unknowns loom large over the 2022 housing market

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. This year was an absolute nightmare for would-be homebuyers. Even if they could find a home within their budget—no easy task as inventory hit a 40-year low this year—there’s a good chance they lost it in a frenzied bidding war. That’s not an exaggeration: At one point this spring, a staggering 74% of U.S. home listings were getting multiple offers.
REAL ESTATE
realtytimes.com

Can You Use Home Equity to Buy Another Property?

When you have equity in your home, you can tap into that and, if you’re strategic, use it as a way to build long-term wealth. There are a lot of ways you can capture equity to build wealth. For example, you can pay off higher-interest debt or make home improvements that ultimately increase the value of your house. You can start a business or you can even invest in the stock market where returns might be significantly more than the interest you pay on your loan.
REAL ESTATE
SmartAsset

A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments

Investing in real estate can assist you in diversifying your investment portfolio by adding physical assets and providing you with a hedge against inflation. If you are a real estate investor, or if you aspire to become one, you will … Continue reading → The post A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
realtybiznews.com

Homeowners told to brace themselves for higher property tax bills

With home values rising fast, experts warn that homeowners might want to brace themselves for a significant bump in the property tax bills. The magnitude and timing of those tax increases will vary though, because while some states may see rises of several hundred dollars, others such as California and Texas imposes limits on year-over-year increases.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy