Houston, TX

Travis Scott ‘devastated’ as he speaks out in video after Astroworld Festival crowd surge kills eight people

By Tina Campbell
 7 days ago
Travis Scott has said he’s “devasated” after at least eight people were killed and hundreds injured, following a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

The Sicko Mode rapper, 29, shared an emotional video on Instagram as local authorities confirmed that they have opened a criminal investigation into the stampede that led to the death of the festival goers, with the youngest being just 14-years-old.

The Houston-born star started the clip by saying he wanted to “send out prayers for the ones we lost last night.”

Vowing to help the families of the victims, he said: “We’re actualy working now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”

Telling how his fans “really mean the world me,” he said he could “never imagine the severtity of this situation.”

Continuing: “I mean, I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine amything like this happening.

“I’m [going to] do everything I can to keep you guys updated, just keep you guys informed on what’s going on.”

He signed off by saying: “Love you all”.

Meanwhile, his pregnant partner, Kylie Jenner, 24, who was at the festival with their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, has also spoken out online.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the youngest sister of Kim Kardashian said: “Travis amd I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.

“And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

She continued: “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this dificult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Michael Vaughan says alleged racist comment ‘simply never happened’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has repeated his denial of making racist comments to a group of Yorkshire team-mates, refuting what he calls a “completely false accusation” after England star Adil Rashid supported Azeem Rafiq’s claims. Vaughan, who remains one of English cricket’s best known figures for his on-field achievements...
SOCIETY
