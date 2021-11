The Pulaski County Council members looked at several challenges to solve in 2022 when they met last week. The top challenge they would like to look at is the salary matrix. Other discussions surrounded putting a schedule together for budget discussions, working with departments to get budget items together to lessen the amount of meetings a year, develop a capital asset management plan, review the employee compensation package and what employees want in that package, look at department staffing, employ a HR manager, review the schedule of fees, work with the commissioners with infrastructure funds, look at the sale of property, consider assembling a rules committee, and cut spending.

PULASKI COUNTY, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO