Cavs: Evan Mobley’s off to solid start as a finisher so far

By Write For Us
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s going to moments throughout games where Evan Mobley is going to show his youth; that’s what one expects from a 20-year-old rookie big. Mobley has led the Cleveland Cavaliers in minutes thus far, and one has to anticipate that there will be growing pains, particularly on the offensive end from...

kingjamesgospel.com

Yardbarker

Evan Mobley Has Impressive Stat Line To Start His NBA Career

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have the steal of the 2021 NBA Draft in Evan Mobley. He was taken at No. 3 overall, but he is playing like a top pick so far. The Cavaliers are off to a surprising 6-4 start and Mobley is in there every game as a key player.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Evan Mobley Is Doing Impossible Things As a Rookie

It’s probably not quite accurate to label Evan Mobley as a revelation for the Cavaliers. But it’s hard to blame anyone for feeling that way. If you watched Mobley play at USC last season, you understand why he was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft, and if you watched closely, it was clear just how unique his versatility and defensive ability could make him in the pros. If you didn’t do either of those things—and especially if you’re a Cavs fan, or just a fan of aesthetically interesting basketball—then you might have a new favorite player.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavs' J.B. Bickerstaff praises Evan Mobley's intellect for fast start

Evan Mobley is off to a superb start this season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the team believes his intellect for the game has a lot to do with that early success. Mobley is averaging 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocked shots and 1.1 steals through nine games with the Cavaliers. He ranks within the top five among rookies in total points (4th), rebounds (1st), assists (5th), blocks (1st) and steals (2nd).
NBA
Canton Repository

Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley lead Cavs to win over Trail Blazers

CLEVELAND — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 17 rebounds, and rookie Evan Mobley added 11 points and 11 rebounds in his fourth double-double as the Cavaliers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-104 on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard missed a fadeaway 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds left...
NBA
Daily Trojan

Evan Mobley and DeMar DeRozan lead standout Trojans in NBA

The NBA possesses a completely different outlook this season. Referees are striking down on foul-baiting; offenses are struggling to score at the high caliber we have seen over the past few years and team defenses are thriving. Let’s take a look at how some former Trojans have fared so far in the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.
NBA
Cleveland.com

Evan Mobley helping unlock Cleveland Cavaliers’ offensive creativity

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For nearly 30 minutes following Wednesday’s shootaround, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley worked on post-ups. Left elbow. Left block. Right elbow. Right block. Fadeaways. Jump-hooks. Drop-steps. Pivots. Left shoulder. Right shoulder. Hours later, that extra work showed. Despite a foul-plagued start that caused Mobley to play just...
NBA
Cleveland.com

Evan Mobley lifting Cleveland Cavaliers back to relevance: ‘He’s special’

NEW YORK -- Ricky Rubio isn’t typically gushy. Playing four years overseas and 11 more in the NBA has a way of forcing a more level-headed approach. Prior to training camp, his message to young protégé Darius Garland was about not being satisfied with a bounce-back second season and needing to show more consistency. In October, Rubio bluntly said the Cavs weren’t close to where they wanted to be. He’s often the first one to point at the calendar, reminding everyone how early it is in this 82-game grind.
NBA
Washington Post

It’s early, but Evan Mobley looks like a franchise player for the post-LeBron Cavaliers

LOS ANGELES — To be selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA draft lottery is to join an eclectic group whose members include LeBron James, perhaps the easiest No. 1 pick in modern history, and Anthony Bennett, perhaps the worst No. 1 pick ever. Don’t forget Kyrie Irving, the league’s most perplexing star, and Andrew Wiggins, who got traded before making his professional debut.
NBA
SLAM

SLAM x Panini Rookie Spotlight: Evan Mobley

There’s a new type of highlight starting to regularly circulate on social media. It’s Evan Mobley, rookie center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, contesting and altering shots. I know—sounds boring. The clips got lost on my Twitter timeline (which is really just an endless stream of basketball highlights) at first. But...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Cavs Notes: Rubio, Mobley, Sexton, Garland

Ricky Rubio enjoyed perhaps the best game of his NBA career on Sunday in a win over the Knicks, racking up a career-high 37 points and eight 3-pointers to go along with 10 assists. After the game, however, the veteran Cavaliers point guard was eager to praise one of his young teammates, as Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com details.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Could Evan Mobley become Tim Duncan-esque?

It was 24 years ago today that NBA legend Tim Duncan made his debut for the San Antonio Spurs. Duncan, picked first overall in the 1997 NBA Draft, was a five-time NBA champion out of Wake Forest, three-time NBA Finals MVP and two-time league MVP. They called him “The Big Fundamental” for a reason.
NBA
FanSided

The Long Two: James Harden’s struggles and Evan Mobley’s defense

James Harden hasn’t been himself to start the new season, but how concerned should the Nets be about their star’s struggles?. When the Nets acquired James Harden last season, they hit the ground running. Integrating the ball-dominant Harden into an offense that already featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving required virtually no time at all (though it would take a while before the three actually shared the floor); Harden’s pick-and-roll playmaking mixed brilliantly with Irving’s on-ball artistry and Durant’s, well, everything, and the Nets steamrolled the rest of the NBA whenever two of those three shared the floor.
NBA
RealGM

Evan Mobley Looks Like A Glue Guy With Gifts Like A Star

There seems to be less misery in the air, this season. This is the kind of thing you can just say, since there are no metrics for it, but most of us probably agree that last year was shot through with drudgery and depression, players and coaches who weren’t fully engaged or remotely happy in their work. Everybody was wearily traversing the slate of games, like railway workers carving tunnels through mountainsides, heavy with dread and unsure when next they might see open country. The world is not post-pandemic—that would take collective action we can’t muster; leaders are stubbornly wedded to commerce and people are stubborn by themselves—but it is a little more pleasant to live in than it was some eight or nine months ago. There is space once again for optimism, in the NBA and everywhere else.
NBA
