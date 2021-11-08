Man killed, 4 injured in crash involving U-Haul truck in West Englewood

CHICAGO - At least three people were killed and 18 others wounded in shootings in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday. A man was killed and woman wounded Sunday morning at a gathering in North Austin on the Northwest Side. About 12:05 a.m., a 27-year-old man was fatally shot multiple times in his torso and a 30-year-old woman shot in her leg in the 5900 block of West North Avenue, police said. The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

