Man killed, 4 injured in crash involving U-Haul truck in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A bicyclist was fatally struck Monday morning in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The 58-year-old man was riding a bike on the street about 12:45 a.m. in the 700 block of West 52nd Street when a driver in an unknown struck him and fled the area, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO - Two men were fatally shot Monday while riding in their vehicle on Chicago’s South Side. Shortly before noon, police say the men were in their vehicle in the 8700 block of S. Saginaw Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood when they were shot. After being struck by the...
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man has been charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint last week in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. Noarian Wilson was arrested Sunday in the 5100 block of South Emerald Avenue in Back of the Yards, according to Chicago Police. Wilson allegedly took a...
An 8-year-old girl lost her life Friday night after being struck by a person driving along a foggy California road. According to California Highway Patrol, the girl had been riding in an SUV with her mother, a man and another 2-year-old girl. But she got out of the vehicle after witnessing her mother become a victim of domestic violence.
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was ordered held on $1 million bail for allegedly shooting a man Saturday evening at a Villa Park amusement park in the presence of several of young children. Meco Norris, 25, pulled out a gun and shot a man three times at Safari Land indoor...
CHICAGO - . A CTA passenger was stabbed multiple times, and a police officer was injured, in an attack on a CTA platform on Sunday. The attack happened at the CTA platform along Dearborn near Van Buren in the Loop around 5:45 p.m. The attacker got into a fight with...
WESTMONT, Illinois - Divers searched Sunday afternoon for other possible victims after a dead person was found inside a car in a pond in Westmont, but found no one else. Firefighters and police were called on Sunday morning around 10:30 to 999 Oakmont Lane near Route 83. A water rescue...
CHICAGO - A Chicago CTA employee is at home recovering after being stabbed multiple times on the Blue Line Jackson/Dearborn station platform. The CTA worker was attacked Sunday evening. The 44-year-old suffered stab wounds to the head, arm and back. In the viral video, the man appears to lunge at...
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man is being held on no bail after being charged in connection with a shooting in a Walgreens parking lot in Chatham that wounded three people, including a 1-year-old boy. Maalik Lumpkins, of Chicago, is charged with two felony counts of attempted murder. The shooting occurred...
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Spring Grove man is in critical condition after being ejected from his vehicle in unincorporated Lake Villa Saturday night. At about 5:20 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 59 and Monaville Road for a traffic crash that involved injuries. When deputies arrived, they...
CHICAGO - Illinois State Police will be doing extra patrols on suburban Chicago interstates over the Thanksgiving weekend. Officers will be conducting "Nighttime Enforcement Patrols" from Friday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 28 along the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) in Cook and Kane counties, and the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) in DuPage and Will counties.
CHICAGO - Women delivering food in Grand Crossing are being warned by Chicago Police to watch out for robbers. A driver was robbed on East 70th Street near South Clyde on Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. in the nearby Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. And on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.,...
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man inside a Humboldt Park business. The homicide occurred Monday morning around 9:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Division Street. According to Chicago police, the victim, a 44-year-old man, was inside...
CHICAGO - Four suspects stole items from a retail store on the Mag Mile Saturday night. The incident occurred in the 700 block of North Michigan. At about 6:50 p.m., four unidentified males exited a white SUV and entered a retail store, police said. Each of the offenders grabbed a...
CHICAGO - At least three people were killed and 18 others wounded in shootings in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday. A man was killed and woman wounded Sunday morning at a gathering in North Austin on the Northwest Side. About 12:05 a.m., a 27-year-old man was fatally shot multiple times in his torso and a 30-year-old woman shot in her leg in the 5900 block of West North Avenue, police said. The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.
KANE COUNTY, Illinois - The Kane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with mental illness who left his home early Monday without shoes or a coat. Cordell Wilson, 51, walked away from Reckinger Road in Aurora Township around 4 a.m. Monday. He is 5'10", 170 pounds, with...
AURORA, Colo. - Six teenagers were hospitalized following a shooting at an Aurora, Colorado park Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting took place at Nome Park at 12:45 p.m. local time, according to Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. The park is located about one mile north of Central High School where all six victims are students, according to the chief.
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West Jackson. At about 11:37 p.m., the woman, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was driving when an unknown offender shot her in the head.
Comments / 0