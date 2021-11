The Halloween season might be behind us, resulting in Monster Cereals like Count Chocula and Frankenberry hibernating for the next year, but horror fans still have some excitement just around the corner, as the UK's Cereal Killer confirmed that it will be releasing an official Scream cereal in honor of the upcoming sequel. Unfortunately, the cereal won't necessarily be available at your local grocery store, as fans will have to purchase the item from Cereal Killer, but given that it also comes with a collectible box, it'll surely be a treat all Scream fans will want to get their hands on. You can join the Cereal Killer mailing list for updates on the cereal and you can see the new Scream in theaters on January 14, 2022.

