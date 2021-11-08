After Rising 18% Over The Last Month, What’s Next For Snowflake Stock?

Walt Disney stock (NYSE: DIS) is up 4% in just the last one week, outperforming the S&P 500 which increased 2% during this period. Though the stock has moved in line with the market in the last ten days and underperformed over the last one month, in the last five days it has managed to surpass market gains. The recent rise in DIS stock was driven by the company’s decision to offer its Disney + streaming service with a special discount of $1.99 for the first month from now until Nov. 14 as part of a promotional effort leading up to its Disney+ Day investor event. The membership reverts to $7.99 after the first month. Disney is also teaming up with AMC Entertainment whereby for $5, moviegoers at more than 200 AMC theaters can catch one of four daily surprise screenings of popular Disney films and a short film. That promotion runs November 12th-14th. Additionally, with Disney+ gradually narrowing is subscriber gap with Netflix, the market is enthused before the announcement of the Q3 2021 numbers.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO