After Rising 18% Over The Last Month, What’s Next For Snowflake Stock?

Diageo stock (NYSE: DEO) is up almost 6% in the last one month, underperforming the S&P 500 which increased 6.8% during this period. In the last one week the stock has managed to marginally outperform the broader market (2.5% vs 2%). The recent rise in stock price was driven mainly by two factors. Firstly, the company’s non-executive Chairman ought additional shares of DEO and increased his shareholding to 9.8%. Additionally, Diageo is investing $75 million into building its first whiskey distillery in China. The construction of the 66,000 meter facility is expected to be completed in 2023. The distillery will produce Diageo’s first Chinese-origin, single malt whiskey targeting the country’s premium drinkers. Thus, expansion in China and confidence exuded by insiders by buying more shares has enthused investors. Additionally, with pubs and restaurants operating at a near normal level, there is positive sentiment related to the stock.
Comments / 0