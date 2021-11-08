CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Rising 18% Over The Last Month, What’s Next For Snowflake Stock?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has seen its stock rise by about 18% over the last month, outperforming the broader S&P 500 which was up 7% over the same period. There are likely a couple of trends driving the gains. Firstly, brokerage analysts have turned slightly more positive on the stock in recent weeks....

Benzinga

Tesla's Stock Keeps Dipping: What Might Be Next?

Tesla was down 4.25% at $989.54 at press time. Resistance in what technical traders call a pennant pattern was broken a couple of months ago and the stock saw a large push higher, but it's cooling off. Shares may find support near the 50-day moving average. If unable to hold...
STOCKS
Forbes

Hedge Funds Outperformed Their Benchmarks In Q3 Amid Stock Market Weakness

The third quarter was a weak quarter for stocks, with the S&P 500 down 0.6%. As a result, hedge funds didn't have an outstanding performance either, but they still outperformed the index, meaning it wasn't a bad quarter for them. September hedge fund returns. According to Citco, funds on its...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dollar Tree Stock Soars Into Blue Skies: What's Next?

Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) shot up over 15% higher at one point on Monday to reach a new all-time high of $131.70. The discount retail store received a number of upgrades including R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin slapping a whopping $171 price target on the stock. Investment firm Mantle Ridge also said it had taken a 5.7% stake in the company valued at $1.8 billion.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.19% to $336.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.72 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company achieved on November 5th.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Tesla shares rise after Musk’s $5 billion stock sale

(Reuters) – Tesla shares rose in U.S. premarket trading on Thursday, even after overnight filings showed chief executive and top holder Elon Musk had sold about $5 billion of the stock over recent days. The electric-car maker’s shares climbed 3.6% to $1,106.48, recouping some of the heavy losses suffered earlier...
STOCKS
Forbes

After A Stellar Weekly Performance, What’s Next For Qualcomm Stock?

Qualcomm stock (NASDAQ: QCOM) is up 23% in just one week (five trading days), completely outperforming the S&P 500 which was up around 2%. If you look at the change over the last ten and twenty-one days, the stock has returned 26% and 31%, respectively, thus having outperformed the market on both occasions. Qualcomm reported stellar full-year 2021 earnings this week, with revenue jumping to $33.57 billion from $23.53 billion in FY ’20, driven exclusively by a $10 billion rise in equipment and services revenue. With COGS and other operating expenses in control, operating margins rose from 26.5% to 29.2% over this period, and despite a slightly higher effective tax rate, EPS jumped from $4.58 in FY 2020 to$7.99 in FY 2021. These strong numbers helped drive a 23% jump in Qualcomm stock since the earnings announcement.
STOCKS
Forbes

What’s Behind The Surge In Walt Disney Stock Last Week?

Walt Disney stock (NYSE: DIS) is up 4% in just the last one week, outperforming the S&P 500 which increased 2% during this period. Though the stock has moved in line with the market in the last ten days and underperformed over the last one month, in the last five days it has managed to surpass market gains. The recent rise in DIS stock was driven by the company’s decision to offer its Disney + streaming service with a special discount of $1.99 for the first month from now until Nov. 14 as part of a promotional effort leading up to its Disney+ Day investor event. The membership reverts to $7.99 after the first month. Disney is also teaming up with AMC Entertainment whereby for $5, moviegoers at more than 200 AMC theaters can catch one of four daily surprise screenings of popular Disney films and a short film. That promotion runs November 12th-14th. Additionally, with Disney+ gradually narrowing is subscriber gap with Netflix, the market is enthused before the announcement of the Q3 2021 numbers.
STOCKS
Forbes

Why Did Zillow’s Stock Fall By 26% Last Month?

Zillow’s stock (NASDAQ: Z) fell by 26% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 7.1% over the same period. The American online real estate marketplace company saw its stock fall post Q3 results where the company announced that they were closing the homebuying business, i.e. Zillow Offers. Zillow CEO Rich Barton said “We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated, Continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility.” Now, is Z stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last six years, there is a 50% chance of a rise in Z stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Zillow’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Luminar & Nvidia Stocks Soar On Partnership News: What's Next?

On Tuesday, Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) announced its lidar solution has been selected to be integrated into the sensor suite of Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) AI vehicle computing platform for autonomous vehicles. The platform, called DRIVE Hyperion, is slated for production beginning in 2024 and will accelerate the development...
STOCKS
Forbes

What’s Behind Diageo Stock’s Recent Rise?

Diageo stock (NYSE: DEO) is up almost 6% in the last one month, underperforming the S&P 500 which increased 6.8% during this period. In the last one week the stock has managed to marginally outperform the broader market (2.5% vs 2%). The recent rise in stock price was driven mainly by two factors. Firstly, the company’s non-executive Chairman ought additional shares of DEO and increased his shareholding to 9.8%. Additionally, Diageo is investing $75 million into building its first whiskey distillery in China. The construction of the 66,000 meter facility is expected to be completed in 2023. The distillery will produce Diageo’s first Chinese-origin, single malt whiskey targeting the country’s premium drinkers. Thus, expansion in China and confidence exuded by insiders by buying more shares has enthused investors. Additionally, with pubs and restaurants operating at a near normal level, there is positive sentiment related to the stock.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Coinbase Stock Runs Into Earnings As Bitcoin, Ethereum Soar: What's Next?

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) rallied Monday after breaking up from a four-day consolidation pattern under a resistance area at $345.99. On Nov. 1, Benzinga called for continuation after the stock printed a long-legged doji candlestick and an inside bar pattern, one from which Coinbase broke bullishly later that day. The...
STOCKS
Forbes

What’s Next For Activision Blizzard Stock After A Large 14% Fall Yesterday?

The stock price of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) plunged over 14% in yesterday’s trading session (Nov 3). The company recently reported its Q3 results with revenue rising 6% y-o-y to $1.9 billion and earnings of $0.72 on a per share adjusted basis, up 11% y-o-y. Both - revenue and earnings - were in-line with our estimates. But the company announcing a delay in the much awaited Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV game launches, clubbed with a miss on Q4 outlook didn’t sit well with investors. The company now expects Q4 revenues to be $2.78 billion and EPS of $1.29, compared to the consensus estimates of $2.95 billion and $1.39, respectively.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

How Coinbase Stock Rose 40.4% Last Month

Bitcoin gained 49% last month and Ethereum delivered a 51% price increase. Coinbase's third-quarter report is coming up on Tuesday. Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) gained 40.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cryptocurrency broker followed along as many of its most popular digital tokens posted massive gains. For example, market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) gained 48.7% last month while blockchain-based smart contracts platform Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) posted a 51.4% return.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Alibaba Stock Gained 11% Last Month

Shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) finished up 11% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the Chinese tech giant seemed to find support on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, which has been known for pumping meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop and causing short squeezes. The company also said it would launch its own cloud server chip, a move that is likely to play favorably with the Chinese government.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Square Loses Ground After Earnings Miss: What's Next For Shares?

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share, missing the analyst estimate of 39 cents per share. Square also reported $3.84 billion in sales this quarter. This is a 27% increase over sales of $3.03 billion in the same period last year.
STOCKS

