That’s Interesting: Carole Baskin is Actually Suing Netflix

There were a lot of clever moments in this movie that were kind of minimized in a way since it had a few things working against it, such as limited special effects, a story that was good but didn’t really have a great deal of depth to it, and at least one or two actors that weren’t that convincing, unfortunately. But to be perfectly honest, this is the movie that I still think about whenever Julian Sands pops up in a current project. Sands is the kind of guy that can perform arrogance and menace at the same time and send chills down the average person’s spine since he’s just that good at it. The idea of casting him as the titular character was brilliant, but for one reason or another, the budget for this movie didn’t appear capable of landing anyone else that was considered top-tier material. It’s fair to think that Julian wasn’t even considered to be that big of an actor, even though he’d been working for a while. The guy is amazing to be honest since he is fun to watch and very convincing in his roles.

