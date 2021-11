NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa and the Idaho Food Bank are joining forces to help get meals on the tables of residents in need. On Wednesday, a food giveaway will be held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the food boxes run out. There are no qualifications to receive the food: Anyone who needs help or is able to pick up and deliver a box to a neighbor or friend in need is welcome.

