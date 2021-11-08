Jenks Public Schools to consider lifting mask requirement in schools
JENKS, Okla. — Board members for Jenks Public Schools will consider lifting the temporary mask requirement for students, employees, and visitors.
A possible vote will take place at tonight’s meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m.
According to an agenda for the meeting, board members will discuss and consider options before possibly taking a vote.
The mask requirement was initially created in September.
This is a developing story.
