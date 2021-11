Good afternoon everyone, I hope you had a great weekend. This post will probably not help most people, but if you have the US Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards Credit Card, like I do, you might appreciate this post. Long story short, I earned the $500 Cash Rewards sign up bonus and wanted to redeem the sign up bonus. I am a big fan of Real-Time Rewards and have used it many times with my US Bank Altitude Reserve Credit Card. In the US Bank Rewards Portal, I enrolled in the Real-Time Rewards program, selected the $25 minimum purchase amount and checked the box to enroll all categories.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 4 HOURS AGO