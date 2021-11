This is Officer Kevin Kozak (L). This week Kevin is celebrating 14 years with the Fernandina Beach Police Department. Kevin served 30 years with the Miami-Dade Police Department and upon retiring settled in Fernandina Beach. He wasn’t finished serving as a police officer, so he came to work full time with the FBPD and then transitioned to a part time position. Kevin has served in Patrol and Investigations during his time with the FBPD and after 44 years in total, he is still going strong.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO