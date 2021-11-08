CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can the Atlanta Hawks upset the Golden State Warriors on the road

By Matthew Hallett
Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks almost pulled out a surprising victory against the Phoenix Suns on the first game of their four-game road trip. Unfortunately for the Hawks they faded badly in the fourth period which allowed the Suns to take the win by four points. Trae Young had a double-double...

