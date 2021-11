The New Jersey Devils were on the cusp of a win yesterday until they weren’t. They gave up a late game-tying goal in the third period and ultimately fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a shootout. Despite the loss, the Devils secured a point and finished October with a 4-2-1 record. There were plenty of positives to take away from last night’s game and some points of concern too. Here are some notable takeaways as the Devils get ready for their California road trip, which begins tomorrow in Anaheim.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO