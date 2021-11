November 10, 2021 - The Pinellas Board of County Commissioners selected its leadership for 2022 Tuesday, unanimously electing current Vice-Chair Charlie Justice to serve as its new chairman. Justice said he is proud that his colleagues chose him to oversee the board and noted there is a lot of important work ahead for the commission. “I look forward to serving and know we will have a successful year with our outstanding team,” said Justice. The board also unanimously elected Commissioner Janet Long to serve as its 2022 vice-chair. Current Chair Dave Eggers will continue to serve in his role through the end of 2021.

