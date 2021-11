The Houston Rockets have achieved a lot on the court, but they’ve accomplished just as much to expand the game off the court. Over its five-decade history, the Rockets have become one of only a few franchises to win back-to-back titles and feature three different MVP winners. This 2021-22 Houston Rockets Nike NBA City Edition Uniform reminds Rockets fans of the franchise’s rich history while pushing the team into the future. The uniform’s style is inspired by the mid-90s uniforms, with white pinstripes fading into navy that continue to the shorts.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO