CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gas Prices Inch Lower As Oil Prices Slip

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cg2Ou_0cpzAwsp00

Florida’s average gas price is backing off the 2021 high of $3.32 per gallon. The state average is now $3.28 per gallon, after declining 3 cents last week.

The price of crude oil – which has been the main driver of rising gas prices this year – dropped 7% last week, as domestic oil production and stocks logged weekly gains.

It was the first real sign of weakness in the oil market in a month. Unfortunately for motorists, half of that oil price drop was erased by the end of the week, as fuel demand continues to outpace global supplies.

The price for U.S. oil settled at $81.27 per barrel, down $2.30 (3%) from the week before – lowering the cost of producing gasoline.

“Gas prices may inch a little lower this week, following the recent declines in the oil and gasoline futures market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Despite the setback, significant upward pressure remains in the oil market. Prices are still at 7-year highs and are likely to remain elevated through the holiday season, which will in turn keep upward pressure on prices at the pump.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfJev_0cpzAwsp00

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.45), Fort Lauderdale ($3.34), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.33)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Sebring ($3.19), Punta Gorda ($3.20), The Villages ($3.22), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($3.23)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
  • Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

Find Florida Gas Prices

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 2

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Blocks Oil, Gas Leases In Large New Mexico Region At Request Of Native American Tribes

The Biden administration banned new oil and gas leases on a large swath of federal lands in New Mexico after a group of Native American tribes requested the action. President Joe Biden said he would soon be “taking action to protect the Greater Chaco Landscape in northwestern New Mexico from future oil and gas drilling and leasing” during a White House ceremony Monday with tribal leaders from around the country. The New York Times first reported the administration’s decision to ban the leases.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Industry
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Traffic
Saint Petersburg, FL
Business
The Free Press - TFP

Miami Ranked #1 As Luxury Real Estate Highest Price Growth City In The World

Ranking major cities in the world comparing luxury real estate prices, Miami #1 with highest price growth in third quarter 2021. Miami grew the most at 26.4%. MIAMI, FL, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Global prices rose on average by 9.5% in the third quarter of this year. Major gains were also in cities like Seoul, Shanghai, and Moscow according to Knight Frank.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Drop#Oil And Gas#Aaa#The Auto Club Group#Sebring#Villages#Shell#Fuel Rewards
The Free Press - TFP

Red Flag Gun Laws Rarely Used In Major Cities: REPORT

Red flag gun laws were adopted in 19 states and Washington, D.C., however, several jurisdictions rarely use the provisions to seize firearms from people threatening violence, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Judges can temporarily seize firearms from individuals at the request of authorities, family members or coworkers, according...
LAW
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces $25 Million Budget Proposal For The Freedom Tower

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis proposed a $25 million investment for Miami-Dade College to preserve, refurbish and enhance the Freedom Tower. The proposal will be considered during the upcoming legislative session, and will be included in Governor DeSantis’ legislative budget recommendation. For nearly 100 years, the tower has been a symbol of freedom and democracy, becoming an integral part of the Miami skyline.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough Transitions COVID-19 Sites And Updates Guidelines For Face Coverings Inside County Facilities

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – With medical officials advising that Hillsborough County COVID-19 coronavirus transmission levels are declining, Hillsborough County is transitioning its COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and antibody therapy treatment sites and updating its guidelines regarding face coverings inside County facilities. The following COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and antibody therapy treatment sites...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

With The Level Of COVID Community Transmission Less Than 1%, Florida Finds Itself On An Island With Puerto Rico

As natural immunity and vaccination rates increase throughout each state in the country, Florida’s spread of COVID-19 has slowed to less than 1%, according to the CDC. In the last 7-day period, there were 47.9 cases of COVID-19 community transmissions per 100,000 people in Florida or .05%, and Puerto Rico documenting even lower numbers at 27.7 community transmission cases per 100,000 people, or .03% positivity rate, according to the CDC.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
82K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy