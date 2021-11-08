Florida Gas Prices Inch Lower As Oil Prices Slip

Florida’s average gas price is backing off the 2021 high of $3.32 per gallon. The state average is now $3.28 per gallon, after declining 3 cents last week.

The price of crude oil – which has been the main driver of rising gas prices this year – dropped 7% last week, as domestic oil production and stocks logged weekly gains.

It was the first real sign of weakness in the oil market in a month. Unfortunately for motorists, half of that oil price drop was erased by the end of the week, as fuel demand continues to outpace global supplies.

The price for U.S. oil settled at $81.27 per barrel, down $2.30 (3%) from the week before – lowering the cost of producing gasoline.

“Gas prices may inch a little lower this week, following the recent declines in the oil and gasoline futures market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Despite the setback, significant upward pressure remains in the oil market. Prices are still at 7-year highs and are likely to remain elevated through the holiday season, which will in turn keep upward pressure on prices at the pump.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.45), Fort Lauderdale ($3.34), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.33)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.45), Fort Lauderdale ($3.34), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.33) Least expensive metro markets – Sebring ($3.19), Punta Gorda ($3.20), The Villages ($3.22), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($3.23)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

in your vehicle. Drive conservatively . Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy. Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon