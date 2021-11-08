CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Latest: A week in, big issues still unresolved at COP26

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

After a week of negotiations, numerous of the stickiest issues in climate talks remain unresolved and teams of cabinet ministers from different countries are being sent to move things along.

Briefing the United Nations Conference of Parties, or COP26, on the first week’s progress, COP President Alok Sharma had to correct himself, noting that “some” issues had been settled, rather than “many.”

Numerous developing nations were pessimistic. They called progress “disappointing,” saying announcements were high in quantity but worried that they were low in quantity.

No deals have been made yet on the three main goals of the U.N. — pledges to cut emissions in half by 2030 to keep the Paris climate deal’s 1.5 degree Celsius temperature rise goal alive; the need for $100 billion annually in financial help from rich countries to poor ones; and the idea that half of that money go on adapting to global warming’s worst effects. Several other issues, including trading carbon and transparency, also weren’t solved yet.

And on the issue of more frequent updates of countries’ emission-cutting goals — something poorer nations seek — negotiators listed nine different time options for future negotiators to choose from.

Sharma named teams of two ministers — one from a rich country, one from a poor — for each issue to oversee negotiations on each topic, a technique used in the past.

Not fixing the financial pledge problem shows rich nations’ pledges are “an empty commitment,” and without fixing that these climate talks cannot be successful, representatives from several countries, including Guinea, said.

“There is a history of broken promises and unfulfilled commitments by developed countries,” Diego Pacheco Balanza of Bolivia told the conference.

Saudi Arabia, often accused of trying to weaken emission-cutting efforts, asked Sharma to end the conference at 6 p.m. on Friday no matter where they are in negotiations, even if they aren’t done.

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

The Latest: 'Fossil of the Day' awards underway at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland — Environmentalists have launched their traditional “Fossil of the Day” awards at the U.N. climate conference, with Britain and Australia the first to receive the questionable honor. Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of hundreds of non-governmental organizations, said many observers who had traveled long distances to attend...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Latest: COP26: Ecuador vows to expand Galapagos reserve

The latest on U.N. climate summit COP26:GLASGOW, Scotland — Ecuador’s president has announced that his country is expanding the marine reserve around the Galapagos Islands by almost half.President Guillermo Lasso told the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday that the government has agreed with the fishery, tourism and conservation sectors to establish a new marine reserve in the Galapagos Islands of 60,000 square kilometers (more than 23,000 square miles).Lasso said this would be added to an existing marine reserve of about 130,000 square kilometers (50,000 square miles).Experts says oceans are particularly vulnerable to climate change and the Galapagos Islands...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
WGAU

The Latest: Pope sends regrets, message and prayers to COP26

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis says this year's U.N. climate conference will show “whether there really exists a political will” to do what it takes to mitigate climate change and to assist the “poorer and more vulnerable nations most affected by it.”. Francis sent his regrets for not attending the...
WORLD
WDBO Radio

The Latest: British PM to return to COP26 to urge action

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:. LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading back to COP26 to press negotiators from around the world to “turn promises into action” in the summit’s closing days. Johnson attended a world leaders’ summit that...
ENVIRONMENT
audacy.com

The Latest: Johnson opens COP26 with 'doomsday' warning

GLASGOW, Scotland — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has opened a global climate summit saying the world is strapped to a “doomsday device.”. Johnson likened the Earth’s position to that of fictional secret agent James Bond strapped to a doomsday device that will destroy the planet and trying to work out how to defuse it.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Latest: COP26 delegates face big lines as leaders arrive

The Latest on U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:GLASGOW, Scotland — Scores of world leaders are being welcomed to Glasgow for a climate conference amid gloom over the meeting’s chances of agreeing to new measures to limit global warming.Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed leaders one by one with elbow bumps and smiles Monday morning in front of a giant planet Earth on a blue background. The greetings were due to go on for hours, since more than 120 leaders are coming to Glasgow for the first two days of the 12-day summit.Delegates, observers and journalists...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea#Bolivia#Paris#Ap#U N
Axios

Charted: Why coal is such a big deal at COP26

The chart above illustrates why the new pledge by dozens of countries to phase out coal in the 2030s and 2040s at the COP26 summit has been one of the most attention-grabbing developments this week. "Seeing major coal-burning economies such as Viet Nam, Indonesia, South Korea and Ukraine commit to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Channel 3000

Read the latest draft COP26 agreement in full

This is the official new draft of the COP26 Glasgow Agreement that has been published on Friday. Read CNN’s analysis of the text here. Recognizing the role of multilateralism and the Convention, including its processes and principles, and the importance of international cooperation in addressing climate change and its impacts, in the context of sustainable development and efforts to eradicate poverty,
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
Country
Saudi Arabia
Yale Environment 360

UN Climate Agreement Is Reached, But Crucial Issues Remain Unresolved

The Glasgow climate conference reached a successful conclusion on Saturday, with almost 200 nations signing up unanimously to the Glasgow Climate Pact. The diplomatic success was palpable, but climatically the outcome was more ambiguous, with no new moves in the final hours to bridge the gap between the aspiration to limit warming to 1.5 degrees C and nations’ actual greenhouse gas emissions pledges on the table, which still would lead to future warming above 2 degrees C.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Cop26: What big names think of the Glasgow Pact

There is general agreement that limiting global warming to 1.5C is still possible – but only just. The Glasgow Pact has received a mixed reaction from both those involved and observers. Political leaders, activists and big NGOs expressed disappointment at the lack of ambition on phasing out fossil fuels and...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Thunberg denounces COP26 deal, UN chief warns 'catastrophe' close

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned of an impending "climate catastrophe", while environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg dismissed Saturday's COP26 climate conference deal as "blah, blah, blah". And even those who welcomed the deal in Glasgow said a huge amount of work remained to be done. Guterres acknowledged the shortcomings of the agreement, in a statement following the deal reached on Saturday evening at the Glasgow conference. "The #COP26 outcome is a compromise, reflecting the interests, contradictions and state of political will in the world today," he tweeted.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Sharma appeals for nations to seal deal in ‘moment of truth’ for world

Climate change summit president Alok Sharma has appealed to almost 200 nations gathered in Glasgow to agree a new deal to rein in global warming, telling them: “This is the moment of truth”.After last-minute wrangling which delayed the scheduled end of the two-week United Nations Cop26 summit, Mr Sharma said that a “clean” text for a final agreement had been reached and said he aimed to get it formally signed off later in the day.The UK cabinet minister said that the proposed deal would allow the “full and effective implementation” of the 2015 Paris Accord, which set out measures to keep global warming below 2C above pre-industrial levels and work towards limiting it to 1.5C.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 strikes hard-fought deal but UN says 'not enough'

Nearly 200 nations came together Saturday on a global deal to combat climate change after two weeks of painful negotiation, but fell short of what science says is needed to contain dangerous temperature rises. Observers said the agreement fell far short of what is needed to avert dangerous warming and help countries adapt or recoup damages from the disasters already unfurling globally.
INDIA
TheConversationAU

COP26: the Glasgow climate summit demonstrates an appetite for change Australia simply can't ignore

COP26 president Alok Sharma has described the pivotal United Nations talks, which concluded over the weekend, as only a “fragile win” for ambition on climate change. But, against the odds, the summit produced the goods on several important aspects of international climate policy. It resolved tricky outstanding issues for implementing the Paris Agreement. And most importantly, it reinforced the multilateral consensus that much stronger climate action is needed in both the short and long term. Stabilising the climate depends on a lot more than the outcome of multilateral negotiations like Glasgow. But those agreements set a frame for real-world decisions. Here’s...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy